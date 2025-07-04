'I just think we'll find another way to do it.'

IMAGE: England's Josh Tongue celebrates with Ben Stokes after taking the wicket of India's Shubman Gill. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

England stumbled to 77-3 to trail India by 510 runs on day two of the second test after skipper Shubman Gill scored a record-breaking 269 and their seamers struck early to put the tourists in a commanding position at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Following a hard day in the field, England spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel hailed Gill for his "masterclass" double ton, saying that it left bowlers and fielders tired.

Gill produced a knock for ages, breaking several records with a 387-ball 269 on day two at Birmingham on Thursday.

Speaking about the knock in the post-day press conference, Jeetan said, "He has put on a proper masterclass in how to bat on a good wicket. But the guys threw everything at him, and rightly so, very tired after their efforts."

Patel however showed confidence in his bowlers.

“100 percent we can win this game. Whenever I have said this you guys laugh at me (but this is how we approach the game). There are still three days left and on a fast scoring ground you never know what may happen.

"But I think to take 10 wickets on that, for us anyway, has been fantastic. And they have shown that it seems like a little bit of a new ball wicket where it can do a little bit to start. No one really knows how the older ball can react in days from now," added Jeetan while appreciating India's bowling and praising his bowlers too.

Jeetan also lauded Team India bowlers for using the new ball well, especially after staying away from bowling duties for a day and a half.

"I think we did the same yesterday (using the new ball well), it just did not go our way, I suppose. And it may have been a little bit different if we did get those opportunities (missed reviews and chances), but that was yesterday, and today's today. So there is obviously another day tomorrow where we will come in, hopefully, as shown so far, the older ball has got softer, and it hasn't done as much, and been harder to get the ball to go sideways," he added.

India thrived on its captain Shubman Gill's swashbuckling 269(387), laced with a whopping 30 fours and three towering maximums. Gill tantalised England's bowling attack, bereft of experience, with his surreal strokeplay, a blend of aggression and caution.

England would need a similar performance from its established stars. Patel feels Root and Brook, "the two greatest" batters at the crease, can turn the tide in the hosts' favour.

"I just think we'll find another way to do it. We'll just try to find another way to get over the line. And I think that's the beauty of the team that we have, and the players that we have, and the belief they have in how they want to go and play the game," Patel said.

"We've got two of the greatest batters in the world at the crease at the moment, and hopefully they'll go back in tomorrow, and they really nestle in, and really question what could be a good day's cricket for England," he added.