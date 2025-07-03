PIX: Rahane Makes Surprise Wimbledon Appearance!

Former Team India skipper and accomplished batter Ajinkya Rahane made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon 2025 with the Thursday fixtures lining up third round matches of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek.

Rahane, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League, was accorded a warm welcome by the organisers.

"Welcome to Wimbledon, Ajinkya Rahane,' read a post on the official Facebook page of the Grand Old Tournament along with two photographs of Rahane, considered one of India's best overseas players, with over 3,000 runs scored away from home at an average over 40.

Interestingly, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which organises the Wimbledon Championships, has been reportedly trying to rope in India's cricket icons to grow the tournament’s global reach. AELTC Chief Executive Sally Bolton was quoted as saying that India, alongside the US, has become a primary focus for expanding the tournament's audience.

The 37-year-old Rahane is also a brand ambassador for Fanoz, a company focused on revolutionizing fan engagement in sports.

Photographs: Wimbledon/Facebook