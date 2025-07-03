'YNWA JOTA!!': Ronaldo, LeBron James lead tributes

IMAGE: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota during training at The SMISA Stadium, Paisley, Scotland, Britain, October 14, 2024. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed grief over the death of his compatriot, Liverpool and Portuguese forward Diogo Jota.

Jota and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a car crash near Zamora in northwestern Spain.

'Doesn't make any sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you were married. To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. R.I.P. Diogo and Andre We will all miss you,' Ronaldo posted on his Facebook page.

'The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured Portugal's name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for football and for national and international sports,' Portugal Prime Minister Luis Montenegro tweeted.

'RIP Diogo. Condolences to his family and friends during this incredibly sad time,' former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard posted.

LA Lakers Player and Liverpool minority owner Lebron James tweeted: 'My prayers goes out to his loved ones during this time! May you all be guided and protected! YNWA JOTA!!'

Rafael Nadal also extended his condolences to Jota's family. 'What sad and painful news. All my love, affection and support go out to his wife, children, family and friends at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo Jota and Andre Silva.'

Liverpool's Stefan Bajcetic wrote: 'You will be remembered my friend.'

The English Premier League tweeted: 'Everyone at the Premier League is shocked and devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre. Our sincerest condolences go to Diogo’s family, friends, Liverpool FC, and all their supporters at this heartbreaking time.Football has lost a champion who will be forever missed. We will continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club.'

IMAGE: Portugal's Diogo Jota. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cristiano Ronaldo/Facebook

The Portuguse Football Federation wrote: 'The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva in Spain this morning. Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player with almost 50 caps for the national team, but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his teammates and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference point in his own community... We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day."

Wolverhammpton Wanderers tweeted: 'We are heartbroken. Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves. The memories he created will never be forgotten. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of Diogo and his brother, Andre. You will be truly missed, and always remembered.'

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher wrote: ;Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids.'

'They say that we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you,' Portugal and Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves tweeted.

UEFA tweeted: 'On behalf of the European football community, we are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, Portugal international and Liverpool FC forward, along with his brother Andre Silva. Our thoughts are with their family, friends, teammates and all those affected by this heartbreaking loss.'

Portuguese club FC Porto tweeted: 'FC Porto is in mourning. It is with shock and deep regret that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks. Rest in peace.'