WFI boss will make statement post Jan 22 AGM

IMAGE: WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Photograph: ANI Photos

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will issue a statement on allegations of sexual harassment against him after the sports body's Annual General Meeting on January 22, his son Prateek said on Friday.

The allegations have been made by some of the country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.

The WFI chief had called for a press conference in his native Gonda on Friday morning. However, after delaying it for seven hours, his son, who is a BJP MLA from Gonda Sadar constituency, came on a stage to make the announcement.

Addressing the media, Prateek said, "I am here on behalf of my father and I would like to inform you all that we will issue a written statement only after the AGM of WFI on January 22.

"We want to discuss the issue with members from all across India and then take any decision. Whatever decision we will take, we will inform the press through a written statement," he said.

Earlier in the day, Singh reached Nandini College premises and met players who had come for a three-day wrestling championship.

The WFI chief termed the protest by the country's top grapplers "dharna of Shaheen Bagh" and reiterated that he won't quit from the post.