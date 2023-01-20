News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Wrestlers want IOA to form probe panel against WFI chief Singh

Wrestlers want IOA to form probe panel against WFI chief Singh

Source: PTI
January 20, 2023 13:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia wrote a letter to IOA president P T Usha seeking an inquiry committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Photograph: ANI

The protesting wrestlers on Friday reached out to Indian Olympic Association (IOA), demanding formation of an inquiry committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment they have levelled against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a day after threatening to lodge multiple FIRs against the sports administrator.

 

In a letter addressed to IOA president P T Usha, the wrestlers said they have been informed by several of their younger colleagues about the sexual harassment they faced at the hands of Singh.

The letter has been signed by five wrestlers including Tokyo Olympics medallists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia.

Rio Games bronze winner Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallists Vinesh Phogat and Deepak Punia have also signed.

The wrestlers reiterated their demand that WFI be disbanded and Singh be sacked as the president.

They also demanded that a new committee is formed, in consultation with the wrestlers, to run the affairs of the national federation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Wrestlers' meeting with sports minister inconclusive
Wrestlers' meeting with sports minister inconclusive
Bolt falls prey to investment fraud, loses $12.7m
Bolt falls prey to investment fraud, loses $12.7m
Notices issued by DCW to sports ministry
Notices issued by DCW to sports ministry
OTT: Spies. Sex Education. Soldiers.
OTT: Spies. Sex Education. Soldiers.
Rules for telecom infra roll out in defence area eased
Rules for telecom infra roll out in defence area eased
Wrestlers' protest a 'political conspiracy': WFI chief
Wrestlers' protest a 'political conspiracy': WFI chief
Will 2023 Be Normal Year For Hiring?
Will 2023 Be Normal Year For Hiring?

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Wrestlers' protest a 'political conspiracy': WFI chief

Wrestlers' protest a 'political conspiracy': WFI chief

Big B's Evening with Ronaldo, Messi...

Big B's Evening with Ronaldo, Messi...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances