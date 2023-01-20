News
IOA forms seven-member committee to probe wrestlers' claims

IOA forms seven-member committee to probe wrestlers' claims

Source: PTI
January 20, 2023 21:35 IST
IOA chief PT Usha

IMAGE: IOA chief PT Usha. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday formed a seven-member committee, including M C Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt, to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by top grapplers.

 

Besides legendary boxer Mary Kom and wrestler Yogeshwar, the panel also includes archer Dola Banerjee and Indian Weightlifting Federation of India (IWLF) president Sahdev Yadav.

The decision was taken during IOA's emergency Executive Council meeting which was attended by the likes of Abhinav Bindra, Yogeshwar along with IOA president PT Usha and joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey.

Shiva Keshvan was special invitee in meeting.

This comes after the agitating wrestlers had earlier in the day reached out to the IOA, demanding formation of an enquiry committee to probe the allegations against Singh, a day after threatening to lodge multiple FIRs against the WFI chief.

In a letter addressed to IOA president, the wrestlers alleged financial misappropriation (of funds) on the part of the WFI and claimed that the coaches and sports science staff at the national camp are "absolutely incompetent".

Source: PTI
