Virat-Anushka, Ranveer-Deepika Raise Glam Quotient

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures all the action at the Indian Sports Honours 2023 event in Mumbai on Thursday night.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Power couples Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone at the Indian Sports Honours 2023 on Thursday night.

IMAGE: Virat and Anushka are all smiles.

Kohli-Anushka who made a rare public appearance together for the awards show was seen wearing a dark suit for the occasion while Anushka wore a lilac off-shoulder gown with diamond earrings.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with Deepika's badminton legend father Prakash Padukone at the event.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked the red carpet with her father, badminton legend Prakash Padukone. Ranveer twinned with his father-in-law in a black suit while Deepika opted for an elegant black sari.

IMAGE: Was Ajay Devgn promoting Bholaa?

Ajay Devgn, who is playing football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in the upcoming period film Maidaan, was also seen at the event.

IMAGE: Abhishek Bachchan’s plus 1 was his best buddy Bunty Walia

Abhishek Bachchan, the owner of the Pro Kabaddi League franchise team Jaipur Pink Panthers as well as the co-owner of the Indian Super League football team Chennaiyin FC, will be seen in a special appearance in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa.

Angad Bedi, cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi's son, arrived with Neha Dhupia. Angad wore a blue suit, while Neha wore a moss green modern draped sari.

IMAGE: Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik with her wrestler husband Satyawart Kadian.

IMAGE: Athletic legend P T Usha.

IMAGE: Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

IMAGE: Carl Lewis, one of the most decorated athletes of all time, having won 10 Olympic medals, including nine gold, and 10 World Championships medals.

IMAGE: Former hockey captain and Olympian Sardar Singh.

IMAGE: London Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt.

IMAGE: Vijender Singh, the first Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics.

IMAGE: Olympian swimmer Srihari Nataraj.

IMAGE: Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awardee and former World No 1 Shooter Anjali Bhagwat.