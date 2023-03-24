News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Virat-Anushka, Ranveer-Deepika Raise Glam Quotient

Virat-Anushka, Ranveer-Deepika Raise Glam Quotient

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 24, 2023 10:53 IST
Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com captures all the action at the Indian Sports Honours 2023 event in Mumbai on Thursday night.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Power couples Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone at the Indian Sports Honours 2023 on Thursday night.

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat and Anushka are all smiles.

Kohli-Anushka who made a rare public appearance together for the awards show was seen wearing a dark suit for the occasion while Anushka wore a lilac off-shoulder gown with diamond earrings.

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with Deepika's badminton legend father Prakash Padukone at the event.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked the red carpet with her father, badminton legend Prakash Padukone. Ranveer twinned with his father-in-law in a black suit while Deepika opted for an elegant black sari.

Ajay Devgn

IMAGE: Was Ajay Devgn promoting Bholaa?

Ajay Devgn, who is playing football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in the upcoming period film Maidaan, was also seen at the event.

Abhishek Bachchan

IMAGE: Abhishek Bachchan’s plus 1 was his best buddy Bunty Walia

Abhishek Bachchan, the owner of the Pro Kabaddi League franchise team Jaipur Pink Panthers as well as the co-owner of the Indian Super League football team Chennaiyin FC, will be seen in a special appearance in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa.

 

Angad Bedi

Angad Bedi, cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi's son, arrived with Neha Dhupia. Angad wore a blue suit, while Neha wore a moss green modern draped sari.

 

Sakshi Malik

IMAGE: Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik with her wrestler husband Satyawart Kadian.

 

PT Usha

IMAGE: Athletic legend P T Usha.

 

Neeraj Chopra

IMAGE: Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

 

Carl Lewis

IMAGE: Carl Lewis, one of the most decorated athletes of all time, having won 10 Olympic medals, including nine gold, and 10 World Championships medals.

 

Sardar Singh

IMAGE: Former hockey captain and Olympian Sardar Singh.

 

Yogerswar Dutt

IMAGE: London Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt.

 

Vijender Singh

IMAGE: Vijender Singh, the first Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics.

 

  Srihari Nataraj

IMAGE: Olympian swimmer Srihari Nataraj.

 

Anjali Bhagwat

IMAGE: Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awardee and former World No 1 Shooter Anjali Bhagwat.

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
