Nicolas Ghesquiere's Louis Vuitton show in Paris had a special stunningly-dressed guest, who flew eight hours from Mumbai to be there.

The trip was certainly not in vain.

Deepika Padukone was at her ooh-la-la best in the front-row of the ballroom of the Musée d'Orsay, a wonderful foil to its showy Beaux-Arts decor in a black fitted, military-ish leather dress, paired with lace stockings underneath boots.

The fashion week at the City of Lights attracted two more Bollywood stars -- Priyanka Chopra and Amy Jackson attended the Maison Valentino show.

IMAGE: Fashion week outings in Paris don't get more white-hot than this, even if she was wearing black! Hallelujah!

Fans have been comparing her with supermodel Bella Hadid.

Doesn't Deepika look even steamier?

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Mere Sapnon Ki Rani in fuchsia: Priyanka Chopra was at the Maison Valentino show with her pattisahib Nick Jonas in monochromatic kaftan that was all technicolour.

As always, Priyanka's red, red lips were pic-perfect.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

IMAGE: Amy Jackson looked rather charming in purple platforms and a happy chic outfit that had almost court jester lines.

'From the romantic streets of Paris to (flaunting) the captivating designs of Maison Valentino, it's party time' for her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackon/Instagram