News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What's Deepika Doing Looking So Gorgeous In Paris?

What's Deepika Doing Looking So Gorgeous In Paris?

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: March 09, 2023 17:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nicolas Ghesquiere's Louis Vuitton show in Paris had a special stunningly-dressed guest, who flew eight hours from Mumbai to be there. 

The trip was certainly not in vain.

Deepika Padukone was at her ooh-la-la best in the front-row of the ballroom of the Musée d'Orsay, a wonderful foil to its showy Beaux-Arts decor in a black fitted, military-ish leather dress, paired with lace stockings underneath boots.  

The fashion week at the City of Lights attracted two more Bollywood stars -- Priyanka Chopra and Amy Jackson attended the Maison Valentino show. 

IMAGE: Fashion week outings in Paris don't get more white-hot than this, even if she was wearing black! Hallelujah!
Fans have been comparing her with supermodel Bella Hadid.
Doesn't Deepika look even steamier?
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Mere Sapnon Ki Rani in fuchsia: Priyanka Chopra was at the Maison Valentino show with her pattisahib Nick Jonas in monochromatic kaftan that was all technicolour.
As always, Priyanka's red, red lips were pic-perfect.
Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Amy Jackson looked rather charming in purple platforms and a happy chic outfit that had almost court jester lines.
'From the romantic streets of Paris to (flaunting) the captivating designs of Maison Valentino, it's party time' for her. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackon/Instagram 

 

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna turned the balcony of her hotel room into a ramp and declares: 'An open window in Paris is all the world I need'. Achha.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Uff! The Many Moods Of Kiara Advani
Uff! The Many Moods Of Kiara Advani
Is She India's Hottest Model?
Is She India's Hottest Model?
Sayani's Super Style Statements
Sayani's Super Style Statements
PIX: Khawaja hits ton as Australia defy India on Day 1
PIX: Khawaja hits ton as Australia defy India on Day 1
Neha Ka Magic Chalega?
Neha Ka Magic Chalega?
What's Jaggu Dada asking?
What's Jaggu Dada asking?
Atishi gets education, health portfolio to Saurabh
Atishi gets education, health portfolio to Saurabh

More like this

Radhika Merchant Dazzles In A Sari

Radhika Merchant Dazzles In A Sari

Shraddha Is Sensational In Blue

Shraddha Is Sensational In Blue

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances