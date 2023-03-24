News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's Buttler Doing At Sunak's Home?

What's Buttler Doing At Sunak's Home?

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 24, 2023 06:45 IST
IMAGE: England Captain Jos Buttler and his team-mates from the T20 World Cup-winning squad at 10 Downing Street. Photographs: Jos Buttler/Facebook

England may have won the ICC T20 World Cup last November, but the celebrations continue.

England Captain Jos Buttler and a few of his World Cup-winning team-mates visited 10 Downing Street, the home and office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

'It was a privilege to take the T20 World Cup to 10 Downing Street yesterday with a few of the lads!', Buttler posted on Facebook alongside pictures from the visit.

Buttler was also pictured playing some cricket at Number 10.

Jos Buttler

England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup final on November 13, 2022.

 
'SeVVA': Virat-Anushka join forces to help the needy!
Rohit's take on Surya's three golden ducks
'Shubman Gill can be future leader for Gujarat Titans'
Speculation rife over Mamata-Naveen meeting
Amritpal aides shifted out of Punjab after warning
Class 5 Delhi student gang-raped; peon held, 3 flee
Asia Cup: No India matches in Pakistan
IPL 2023

Wake up call! Here's what Dravid needs to do...

India Repeating 2019 World Cup Errors

