What's Buttler Doing At Sunak's Home?

IMAGE: England Captain Jos Buttler and his team-mates from the T20 World Cup-winning squad at 10 Downing Street. Photographs: Jos Buttler/Facebook

England may have won the ICC T20 World Cup last November, but the celebrations continue.

England Captain Jos Buttler and a few of his World Cup-winning team-mates visited 10 Downing Street, the home and office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

'It was a privilege to take the T20 World Cup to 10 Downing Street yesterday with a few of the lads!', Buttler posted on Facebook alongside pictures from the visit.

Buttler was also pictured playing some cricket at Number 10.

England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup final on November 13, 2022.