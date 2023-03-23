News
Learn Tamil From Rahane!

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 23, 2023 19:31 IST
IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane is already learning to whistle podu. Photograph: Instagram/CSK

IPL 2023 is around the corner and teams have already begun their training camps. Players have started arriving from all over the cricketing universe. While some return to familiar camps, it's a new team for many.

One such player is Ajinkya Rahane who was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for the coming season and the seasoned campaigner will be plying his trade under his former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In a clip shared by CSK, Rahane was seen showing us not his cricketing skills which we have been familiar with for years, but his new found familiarity with the Tamizh/Tamil language.

CSK shared a video of Rahane on Instagram, captioning it, 'Learn Tamil in 3 weeks with @ajinkyarahane!'

IMAGE: Rahane will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. Photograph and Video: CSK/Instagram

Rahane pleasantly surprised CSK fans with how quickly he has learnt Tamil.

'Vanakkam! (Hello!)', 'Sappteengla? (Have you eaten?)', 'Neenga epdi irukkeenga? (How are you?)', 'Poittu Varaen (Okay, see)!' Rahane says in the video.

Mumbaikars from the city's Tamil quarter of Matunga will be mighty impressed, Jinx!

 
REDIFF CRICKET
