Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's joint initiative

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's joint initiative

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 23, 2023 15:29 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma merged their foundations together to launch the joint initiative. Photograph: Media Release

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli and his better half – Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma have launched a joint initiative to help people in need.

The former Indian skipper and wife Anushka have announced the decision to merge their respective foundations – the Anushka Sharma Foundation and the Virat Kohli Foundation. The pair merged their foundations to launch a joint non-profit initiative.

 

In a joint statement issued by the star couple, Kohli and Anushka said, “In the words of Kahlil Gibran ‘For in truth it is life that gives unto life – while you, who deem yourself a giver, are but a witness’. With this sentiment in mind, we have decided to work together through SeVVA aiming to reach out to as many people as possible.

“SeVVA’s work won't be confined to a particular issue as it will continue to strive for social good by championing humanity which is the need of the hour today,” read Anushka and Kohli’s statement.

Meanwhile, Kohli will continue to provide scholarships in sports and also sponsoring athletes and Anushka will continue to be involved with animal welfare as she has over the years.

Also, the two of them together through SeVVA will be on the lookout to aid areas of concern that benefits society at large.

REDIFF CRICKET
