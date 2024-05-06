Who is Lando Norris?

IMAGE: McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates winning the Miami Grand Prix on the podium with the trophy. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

It is doubtful there has been a more popular winner of a Formula One race in recent years than McLaren's Lando Norris, who was celebrated by everyone for Max Verstappen to Donald Trump following his victory at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

IMAGE: Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (left) and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (right) spray champagne on race winner McLaren driver Lando Norris. Photograph: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

It was a long overdue triumph for Norris, who held the record for most podiums without a win (15), including an agonising eight runner-up finishes, in 110 grand prix making the likeable Briton easy to root for.

IMAGE: Republican Presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of the Miami Grand. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Even Verstappen, Red Bull's triple world champion who hates to lose and was denied a hat-trick of Miami wins by the McLaren driver, was among the first to congratulate Norris, who was mobbed by his team, crowd surfed along pit land and drenched in a shower of champagne.

IMAGE: McLaren driver Lando Norris (4) celebrates with his team after winning the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Photograph: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

"It was a long time coming, and I'm very happy to be beaten by Lando today," smiled a genuinely pleased Verstappen. "He definitely deserved it.

"It's great winning your first race. It's always quite emotional. It brings you back to all the days that you worked towards your dream of being on the podium."

Former U.S. president Donald Trump, who visited the McLaren garage prior to the race, was delighted to back a winner, telling Norris later he was his lucky charm.

"He saw me after and he came to congratulate me," said Norris, who had told his grandmother before coming to Miami that he was going to win a race. "He (Trump) said he was my lucky charm because it was my win, but I don't know if he's going to come to more races."

Norris's mother and father were ecstatic, though they weren't in Miami to witness the moment.

"The cider's flowing in Somerset! A big celebration," Adam Norris told Sky Sports. "I was working out it's probably about 900 races I've been to over the last 16 years.

"It's interesting knowing as a parent how many hours you put in, supporting them.

"I counted out 350 weekends away and all the races on different weekends.

"It's brilliant. So happy for him."

Anthony Hamilton, another father instrumental in the success of his son - seven-times world champion Lewis - also texted Norris with congratulations.

While Norris was long overdue for a maiden win his wait was not the longest.

World champions Jenson Button needed 113 races before his first win and Nico Rosberg 111.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez holds the record of 190 races before his visit to the top of the podium and it took Ferrari's Carlos Sainz 150 and Mark Webber 130.

Norris was still finalising plans on how he was going to celebrate his maiden victory, but he was already thinking about a second win.

"This only happens once when you take your first win. Tonight is going to be a good night," said Norris, confirming team boss Zak Brown had delayed the flight home until Monday so there would be a proper celebration. "I would like to say it's the start, and now we're really hungry for more. We'll keep our heads down and keep pushing."

IMAGE: Donald Trump alongside FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: Singer, Marc Anthony sings the National Anthem before the Miami Grand Prix. Photograph: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

More about Lando Norris

Lando Norris, although not necessarily named after the famed Star Wars character Lando Calrissian, embodies a blend of flair and tenacity that defines his racing persona.

McLaren nurtured this British talent for two years before thrusting him into Formula 1's elite ranks in 2019.

Known for his electrifying performances in lower categories, Norris seamlessly transitioned into the pinnacle of motorsport, showcasing a knack for pole positions and thrilling wheel-to-wheel battles.

Despite being paired with the seasoned campaigner Carlos Sainz in his debut season, Norris held his ground admirably, outperforming the Spaniard in qualifying and consistently scoring points, narrowly missing out on a top-10 championship finish. His breakthrough came in 2020 with a maiden podium, followed by more podiums in subsequent seasons, including a near-victory in Russia 2021.

He outshone his more experienced teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, consolidating his position as a force to be reckoned with in Formula 1.

Beyond the racetrack, Norris exudes a humble charm and displays his artistic flair by designing and painting his own racing gear as a personal hobby.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com