What's Yuvi Doing With T20 World Cup?

What's Yuvi Doing With T20 World Cup?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 07, 2024 12:12 IST
IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh with the T20 World Cup trophy. Photographs: ICC
 

Yuvraj Singh took the T20 World Cup trophy into top gear at the Miami Grand Prix circuit, walking the grid with the prized silverware ahead of Sunday's F1 race.

Yuvraj was part of the Indian team which won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 -- a tournament made memorable by the left-hander's world record feat of hitting six sixes in an over against England's Stuart Broad.

The collaboration with Formula One, which also saw the trophy lined up on the grid alongside NBA's Larry O'Brien Trophy and the Miami Grand Prix Trophy.

The World Cup trophy tour, which was launched when Chris Gayle and Ali Khan lit up New York's Empire State Building, is now in Florida, where it will spend two days (May 6-7) in Broward County, building excitement towards four T20 World Cup fixtures that will be held at the Broward county stadium, including co-hosts USA's fixture against Ireland on June 14.

From Florida, the trophy will make its way to Washington, DC (May 9), before heading to Toronto (May 10-11) for a celebration of Canada's first-ever qualification for the T20 World Cup. The trophy will be part of a cricket-themed Major League Baseball fixture hosted by the Toronto Blue Jays against the Minnesota Twins on May 10.

The trophy tour will finish in the Caribbean host islands of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, with each of the West Indies hosts to hold public celebration parades to welcome T20 cricket's biggest global prize.

The T20 World Cup trophy will finally return to the United States for the opening match of the tournament between the USA and Canada at the Grand Prairie stadium in Texas on June 1.

REDIFF CRICKET
IPL 2024 MVP: Sunil Narine Races Away
Angad Bumrah Attends 1st IPL Game!
Mumbai Indians refuses to rest Bumrah
Kejriwal bail hearing: SC questions ED over delay
Cameras Capture Rohit's Despair
How To Control Diabetes In Kids?
'The Songs Have Already Become A Craze'
