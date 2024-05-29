News
Rediff.com  » News » MP man axes 8 family members to death, hangs himself

MP man axes 8 family members to death, hangs himself

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 29, 2024 10:51 IST
A man allegedly hacked to death eight members of his joint family with an axe in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district and later committed suicide by hanging himself, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night in Bodal Kachhar village, the official from Mahuljhiri police station said.

The reason behind the incident was not yet clear.

 

Senior officials, including the Chhindwara collector and superintendent of police, rushed to the village, which is about 100 km away from the district headquarters.

Police were conducting a probe into the incident.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
B'desh MP cut into pieces, flesh segregated from bones
Ticketless Passenger Murders Railway Staffer
Stepfather given death for murdering actor Laila Khan
Isn't Divya Absolutely Gorgeous?
T20 WC: Selector, head coach take field for Aus!
'BJP Sent Maliwal To Entangle Kejriwal'
'Draft infra norms good for industry'
