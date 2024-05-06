Chennai To Dharamsala, Dhoni Fans!

Photographs: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement from international cricket hasn't dimmed his star power.

MSD remains a fan favourite, especially during Chennai Super Kings matches in IPL 2024.

One instance perfectly captured this devotion. During the CSK-Punjab Kings game in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5, 2024, a fan held a placard that went viral, 'We support Punjab Kings, but sorry this year #Thala Dhoni.'

CSK boast a fan following unlike any other in the IPL. Their dedication transcends geographical boundaries. When CSK plays away games, it almost feels like a home game for them. Opposing teams become the 'second fiddle' as a yellow sea of CSK fans roars in the stands.

This unwavering support is a testament to the passionate 'Whistle Podu Army' that travels with the team, creating an electric atmosphere wherever CSK goes.

This unwavering support isn't just about location; it's about Thala. With whispers of this being his final season, fans cherish every appearance even more.

IMAGE: Is that Virat Kohli among the CSK fans?