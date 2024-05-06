News
Chennai To Dharamsala, Dhoni Fans!

Chennai To Dharamsala, Dhoni Fans!

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 06, 2024 14:46 IST
MS Dhoni fans

Photographs: BCCI
 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement from international cricket hasn't dimmed his star power.

MSD remains a fan favourite, especially during Chennai Super Kings matches in IPL 2024.

One instance perfectly captured this devotion. During the CSK-Punjab Kings game in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5, 2024, a fan held a placard that went viral, 'We support Punjab Kings, but sorry this year #Thala Dhoni.'

CSK boast a fan following unlike any other in the IPL. Their dedication transcends geographical boundaries. When CSK plays away games, it almost feels like a home game for them. Opposing teams become the 'second fiddle' as a yellow sea of CSK fans roars in the stands.

This unwavering support is a testament to the passionate 'Whistle Podu Army' that travels with the team, creating an electric atmosphere wherever CSK goes.

This unwavering support isn't just about location; it's about Thala. With whispers of this being his final season, fans cherish every appearance even more.

MS Dhoni fans

 

MS Dhoni fans

 

MS Dhoni fans

 

MS Dhoni

 

MS Dhoni fans

 

MS Dhoni fans

 

MS Dhoni fans

 

MS Dhoni fans

IMAGE: Is that Virat Kohli among the CSK fans?
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

