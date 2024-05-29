News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Ready. Able. Determined!'

'Ready. Able. Determined!'

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 29, 2024 11:18 IST
Rishabh Pant

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy BCCI/X
 

The BCCI delighted Indian cricket fans when it posted a video on X featuring Rishabh Pant in the iconic blue jersey.

After a near-tragic car accident in December 2022, Pant's return to form in IPL 2024 defied expectations. His stellar performance -- 446 runs and 16 dismissals -- cemented his deserved spot in India's T20 World Cup squad.

The BCCI's caption perfectly captures the moment, 'Ready. Able. Determined! From adversity to triumph, #RishabhPant's journey to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is a testament of resilience and determination'.

 

'Join him as he ignites the spirit of a nation at 7.52 PM during Matchdays! Stand Up for #TeamIndia with the swashbuckling wicket-keeper 5th June onwards, in #T20WorldCup', BCCI added.

India begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5, at the Nassau county international cricket stadium in New York. All eyes are already on Sunday, June 9, for the much-anticipated game between India and Pakistan.

Matches against tournament co-hosts USA and Canada follow, promising a thrilling journey for Indian cricket fans.

REDIFF CRICKET
