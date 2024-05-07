Angad Bumrah Attends 1st IPL Game!

It turned out to be a perfect birthday for Sanjana Ganesan on Monday!

IMAGE: Sanjana Ganesan savours her husband Jasprit Bumrah's team returning to winning ways as son Angad takes a snooze. Photographs: BCCI

Mumbai Indians cruised past Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets as the five-time champions treated their home fans to a dominating performance with both bat and ball.

Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan attended the IPL 2024 game at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium with son Angad, who sported the MI jersey.

Devisha Shetty's presence proved lucky for husband Suryakumar Yadav, who slammed an unbeaten 102 from 51 balls.

Ritika Sajdeh was in the stands too, fingers crossed as always when her husband Rohit Sharma was at the crease.