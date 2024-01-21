News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sania confirms split; wishes Shoaib Malik happiness

Sania confirms split; wishes Shoaib Malik happiness

Source: PTI
January 21, 2024 11:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sania confirms divorce with Shoaib, wishes Pakistan cricketer well for new journey

Sania Mirza

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sania Mirza/Instagram

Sania Mirza's family on Sunday confirmed that the Indian tennis icon and Shoaib Malik have separated, a day after Pakistani cricketer announced his second marriage with actor Sana Javed.

Their split marks the end of a high-profile union that had generated huge interest among sports lovers from the two countries.

The 41-year-old Malik on Saturday posted his wedding picture with Sana on social media platforms.

 

"Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!," read the statement issued by Mirza's family.

"At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the statement added.

The revelation comes amid long-standing rumours and speculation surrounding the strained relationship between Malik and Mirza, who got married in April 2010 in the Indian player's hometown of Hyderabad.
The rumours gained momentum when Malik recently unfollowed Mirza, 37, on Instagram, a move that further fuelled speculation about their marital discord.

They have a five-year-old son Izaan, who is currently living with Mirza.

Mirza, in a recent Instagram post, had alluded to personal struggles.

"Marriage is hard, Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard, Choose your hard. being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard," she posted in an instagram story.

"Communication is hard. No communicating is hard. Life will never be easy. I will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."

Celebrated as one of India's greatest tennis players, Sania announced her retirement from professional tennis last year after a illustrious career spanning two decades.

She won six Grand Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles events. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Djokovic has a 'special connection' with India
Djokovic has a 'special connection' with India
Can anyone stop Djokovic at Australian Open?
Can anyone stop Djokovic at Australian Open?
What's Sania Mirza Hinting At?
What's Sania Mirza Hinting At?
PIX: Djokovic's ruthless run to quarters thrills fans
PIX: Djokovic's ruthless run to quarters thrills fans
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week
PIX: Unstoppable Sabalenka; Gauff march into quarters
PIX: Unstoppable Sabalenka; Gauff march into quarters
Court orders defamation case against ex-CM Chouhan
Court orders defamation case against ex-CM Chouhan

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

PIX: Shoaib Malik marries actress Sana Javed

PIX: Shoaib Malik marries actress Sana Javed

Aus Open: Teenager Noskova stuns World No 1 Swiatek

Aus Open: Teenager Noskova stuns World No 1 Swiatek

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances