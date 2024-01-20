Aus Open PIX: Paolini, Zheng advance to last 16

Images from Day 7 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.
Kalinskaya conquers Stephens
Anna Kalinskaya reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time with a gritty 6-7(8), 6-1, 6-4 win over American Sloane Stephens.
Kalinskaya, who got the decisive break late in the third set, sealed victory with a backhand winner on her third match point.
Paolini powers past Blinkova
Italy's Jasmine Paolini blitzed Russia's Anna Blinkova 7-6(1), 6-4 to set up a last-16 meeting with fellow fourth-round debutant Anna Kalinskaya.
Zheng prevails in all-Chinese thriller
Zheng Qinwen, the 12th seed, won a final set tiebreak to beat compatriot Wang Yafan 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(8) on Rod Laver Arena.
Zheng will next face France's Oceane Dodin, the world number 95, who stormed into the last 16 with a 6-2, 6-4 win over fellow Frenchwoman Clara Burel.
Yastremska too strong for Navarro
Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska reached the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time after beating American 27th seed Emma Navarro 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.