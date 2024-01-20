Aus Open PIX: Paolini, Zheng advance to last 16

Images from Day 7 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.



Kalinskaya conquers Stephens





IMAGE: Anna Kalinskaya celebrates a point during her third round match against Sloane Stephens at the Australian Open on Saturday. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Anna Kalinskaya reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time with a gritty 6-7(8), 6-1, 6-4 win over American Sloane Stephens.

Kalinskaya, who got the decisive break late in the third set, sealed victory with a backhand winner on her third match point.



Paolini powers past Blinkova





IMAGE: Italy's Jasmine Paolini in action. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Italy's Jasmine Paolini blitzed Russia's Anna Blinkova 7-6(1), 6-4 to set up a last-16 meeting with fellow fourth-round debutant Anna Kalinskaya.



Zheng prevails in all-Chinese thriller





IMAGE: Qinwen Zheng celebrates after winning her third round match against Yafan Wang. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Zheng Qinwen, the 12th seed, won a final set tiebreak to beat compatriot Wang Yafan 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(8) on Rod Laver Arena.



Zheng will next face France's Oceane Dodin, the world number 95, who stormed into the last 16 with a 6-2, 6-4 win over fellow Frenchwoman Clara Burel.



Yastremska too strong for Navarro

IMAGE: Dayana Yastremska in action during her third round match against Emma Navarro. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska reached the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time after beating American 27th seed Emma Navarro 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.