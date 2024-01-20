News
Aus Open PIX: Paolini, Zheng advance to last 16

Aus Open PIX: Paolini, Zheng advance to last 16

January 20, 2024 11:42 IST
Images from Day 7 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday.

Kalinskaya conquers Stephens

IMAGE: Anna Kalinskaya celebrates a point during her third round match against Sloane Stephens at the Australian Open on Saturday. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Anna Kalinskaya reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time with a gritty 6-7(8), 6-1, 6-4 win over American Sloane Stephens.

 

Kalinskaya, who got the decisive break late in the third set, sealed victory with a backhand winner on her third match point.

Paolini powers past Blinkova

IMAGE: Italy's Jasmine Paolini in action. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Italy's Jasmine Paolini blitzed Russia's Anna Blinkova 7-6(1), 6-4 to set up a last-16 meeting with fellow fourth-round debutant Anna Kalinskaya.

Zheng prevails in all-Chinese thriller

IMAGE: Qinwen Zheng celebrates after winning her third round match against Yafan Wang. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Zheng Qinwen, the 12th seed, won a final set tiebreak to beat compatriot Wang Yafan 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(8) on Rod Laver Arena.

Zheng will next face France's Oceane Dodin, the world number 95, who stormed into the last 16 with a 6-2, 6-4 win over fellow Frenchwoman Clara Burel.

Yastremska too strong for Navarro

IMAGE: Dayana Yastremska in action during her third round match against Emma Navarro. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska reached the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time after beating American 27th seed Emma Navarro 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
