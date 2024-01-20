Djokovic has a 'special connection' with India

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic expressed his desire to be part of a programme to help young kids in India take up tennis. Photograph: Novak Djokovic/Instagram

Novak Djokovic says he has a 'special connection' with India and wants more kids from the country to take up tennis.

Following his straight sets win over Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third round of the Australian Open, the Serb spoke with former India player and Sony Sports Network expert panelist Sania Mirza on his connection with India.



"I feel I have a special connection with India. I love the people there; they have been very kind to me and are one of the most genuine and gentle people in the world. They love their sports with cricket being the most followed obviously. But tennis, as I understand, is followed great across the country too."



The 24-times Grand Slam champion expressed his desire to be part of a programme to help young kids in India take up tennis.



"I wish to be part of some programs designed particularly for the development of kids in their early childhood because that is something I am very passionate about. That is also the cornerstone of our foundation. I would like to see more children grabbing a racquet and playing tennis. Being a tennis player, seeing that happen, will fill my heart with joy," he stated.



"Hopefully, there are many years ahead of me so that I can spend more time in your beautiful country and we can work on the mission of empowering more kids to take up tennis."