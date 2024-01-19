What's Sania Mirza Hinting At?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sania Mirza/Instagram

Sania Mirza's latest post on Instagram on Thursday, January 18, 2024, sparked speculation about whether the tennis star has ended her relationship with Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik.



Sania left her fans perplexed with a mysterious post on Instagram stories, reposting a quote from the account 'Healing Outloud' which stated:



'Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is

hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.'

In another post from a week ago, Sania had said: 'When something disturbs the peace of your heart, let it go.'



Although Sania and Malik, who got married in 2010, have to confirm their relationship status, the two have deleted all the pictures of each other from their social media accounts.