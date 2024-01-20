News
Can anyone stop Djokovic at Australian Open?

Can anyone stop Djokovic at Australian Open?

January 20, 2024 14:29 IST
IMAGE: Novak Djokovic presents a trophy to Rod Laver during the 50th anniversary celebration for Australian Open and Rod Laver's second Grand Slam on January 14, 2019. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Novak Djokovic has already been pushed to four sets in two of his early matches at Melbourne Park but Australian great Rod Laver says engravers should get to work putting the world number one's name on the Grand Slam trophy for an 11th time.

 

Djokovic is eyeing a record-extending Melbourne Park title that will also take him past Margaret Court's haul of 24 majors but the Serb has not had it all his own way and was pushed hard by teenager Dino Prizmic and local hope Alexei Popyrin.

Laver, the only player to win the calendar Grand Slam twice, is still convinced Djokovic will glide past challengers after the 36-year-old downed Tomas Martin Etcheverry to set up a fourth round meeting with Adrian Mannarino.

"It's almost like he's priming himself to get through to the final," 11-times Grand Slam winner Laver said on Saturday after arriving in Melbourne from California.

"He'll lose a set somewhere in these five-setters and I'm thinking, 'Is he having us on?' because he could win this in two and two and two (6-2, 6-2, 6-2)."

Djokovic claimed last year's title despite playing with a small tear in his hamstring and 85-year-old Laver, who has the centre court at the Australian Open named in his honour, said it would take something extraordinary to dethrone him.

"He's such a great athlete to begin with, but his mind also is tennis and so he sees it almost unfold in front of him, just what he should be doing," said Laver.

"That's how he's being a great champion.

"He serves well, his groundstrokes are unbeatable, so I have to believe, unless someone miraculously plays their best tennis to knock him off they can start putting part of his initials on the trophy now."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Aus Open: Balaji-Cornea loses in doubles second round
Pant Makes Dhoni Dance To His Tunes!
Ashwin Gets Ram Temple Invite
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz breaks new ground
Ram's eyes can't be revealed before...: Chief priest
PIX: Shoaib Malik marries actress Sana Javed
Amruta Explores The Beach Life
