PIX: Shoaib Malik marries actress Sana Javed

IMAGE: Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik with Sana Javed. Photographs: Shoaib Malik/Instagram

Shoaib Malik took no time to move on from his separation from Indian tennis great Sania Mirza as he tied the knot with Pakistan actress Sana Javed.

Though Shoaib and Sania have not confirmed their relationship status, the couple have been staying separately for the past few years.

This is Shoaib Malik's third wedding having first tied the knot with Ayesha Siddiqui before he divorced her just days before his marriage to Sania in 2010.



Sania's had sparked speculation on ending her relationship with Pakistan cricketer Malik with her latest Instagram post.





Sania left her fans perplexed with a mysterious post on Instagram stories, reposting a quote from the account 'Healing Outloud' which stated:



'Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.'



In another post from a week ago, Sania had said: 'When something disturbs the peace of your heart, let it go.'