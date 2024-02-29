News
Ronaldo handed one-match suspension, fined!

February 29, 2024 09:23 IST
IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended for making an obscene gesture. Photograph: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match after appearing to make an obscene gesture following Al Nassr's 3-2 win over Al Shabab, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation (SAFF) said on Wednesday.

After the final whistle on Sunday, social media videos captured Ronaldo cupping his ear before repeatedly pumping his hand forward in front of his pelvic area. The action appeared to be directed at the rival Al Shabab supporters.

 

In the background, chants of "Messi" could be heard, referencing Ronaldo's long-term football rival from Argentina.

The committee said the Portuguese star would have to pay a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals ($2,666) to the Saudi Football Federation, and 20,000 riyals to Al-Shabab to cover the costs of the complaint filing fees.

The committee said the decision is not subject to appeal.

In April last year, the 39-year-old Ronaldo appeared to grab his genitals while on his way to the dugout following the end of a league game against Al Hilal, which Al Nassr lost 2-0.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
