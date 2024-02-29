INSPIRING! Hard Times To Glory Times

Cricketers, shaped by diverse journeys from unexpected corners of the country, serve as a testament to the power of unwavering belief.

IMAGE: From seasoned campaigners like Rohit Sharma to rising stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan, each cricketer share common threads of humble beginnings. All Photographs: BCCI

India's fourth Test against England transcended the boundaries of sport, becoming a compelling narrative of resilience.

As the hours ticked by and the game ebbed and flowed, there was another tale to be narrated -- one based on the players donning the India colours and the remarkable journey that had led them to that collective moment on the highest stage that the game had to offer.

From seasoned campaigners like Rohit Sharma to rising stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan, each cricketer share common threads of humble beginnings, financial constraints, and familial struggles.

Yet, united by an unwavering passion for cricket, they took the field with a shared determination to overcome obstacles and claim success.

Their inspiring stories unfold against a backdrop of personal losses and financial hardships, showcasing the extraordinary talent that blossoms under the light of determination.

In the grand theatre of cricket, the Ranchi Test not only witnessed a thrilling match but also became a stage for these resilient individuals to showcase their mettle.

Their victories on the cricket field echo beyond the boundaries, resonating with the transformative journey each player undertook to reach this pinnacle.

Take a look at their inspiring stories:

Dhruv Jurel

Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel's story is one of unwavering passion and grit. At 14, he left his Agra home alone, chasing his cricket dream to a Noida academy. Coach Phool Chand, impressed by his determination, welcomed him.

Jurel's father, a Kargil war veteran, initially hesitant, eventually supported his son's pursuit. Despite challenges, Jurel's dedication shone. He rose through the ranks, playing for Uttar Pradesh and becoming the U-19 World Cup vice-captain.

In just his second Test, Jurel earned Player-of-the-Match honours, widespread praise, and even a 'man crush' from his English counterpart. A dream start to his international career!

Akash Deep

IMAGE: Akash Deep hugs his mother Ladduma Devi after getting his India Test cap in Ranchi, February 23, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

From Bihar's Baddi village, close to Sasaram, Akash Deep shared how he overcame immense loss. After losing both his father and brother within a year, he poured himself into cricket, 'with nothing to lose and everything to win.'

In his debut Test, the 27-year-old right-arm seamer showcased an exhibition of clever bowling, rattling the England batting lineup. He dedicates his success to his father, fulfilling his dream of seeing his son do something remarkable.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal's journey is one of sheer perseverance.

From poverty in Uttar Pradesh, he moved to Mumbai aged 12, selling pani puri and sleeping in tents. His talent was spotted by a coach, and went on to shine in domestic cricket, winning player-of-the-tournament in the Under-19 World Cup.

In the ongoing Test series against England, he has emerged as the standout performer, amassing over 600 runs and securing two double centuries.

This exceptional feat places him among the elite as the fifth Indian batter to achieve such a milestone in a single Test series.

Beyond his impressive run-scoring, Jaiswal's prowess has drawn comparisons to the legendary Virender Sehwag; he has even surpassed Sehwag's record for sixes.

Sarfaraz Khan

Born in Mumbai's cricket-loving Kurla suburb, Sarfaraz Khan displayed an early talent for the game.

Juggling academics and passion, he honed his skills in dusty alleys and school grounds, excelling in both areas. His raw talent and dedication led to his transformation from a street cricketer to a world-class international.

Sarfaraz made a impactful Test debut in the India-England series, contributing with a breathtaking 62 in the first innings and a quickfire 68 in the second, helping India secure a convincing victory by 434 runs in the third Test.

Despite scores of 14 and 0 in the Ranchi Test, the 26 year old has started his national career on a positive note, showcasing his batting prowess.

Ravindra Jadeja

Growing up in a challenging environment in Jamnagar, Ravindra Jadeja found solace in cricket. His mother, Lata, a strong woman, juggled raising three children and work. His father was a security guard, and the family often faced financial constraints.

Despite a strict father and bullying in local games, Jadeja's passion for cricket persisted.

His early life hardships shaped his determination and led him to Mahendrasinh Chauhan, a strict disciplinarian and cricket coach who saw his potential and offered him a place in Jamnagar's only residential cricket academy namely Cricket Bunglow at the tender age of ten.

Jadeja's career transformed when he was picked by the Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural IPL season in 2008. Stellar performances in the IPL propelled him into the Indian national team, where he became a consistent presence.

Known for exceptional fielding, accurate left-arm spin, and batting contributions, Jadeja became an indispensable asset in all formats -- Test cricket, ODIs and Twenty20s -- playing a vital role in India's success.

Rohit Sharma

Born on April 30, 1987, in Bansod, Nagpur, Rohit Sharma emerged from a humble background. His father worked as a caretaker in a transport firm, and his mother was a homemaker.

His family's pooled resources enabled him to attend a cricket camp at Borivali, north west Mumbai, at the age of 12.

Coach Dinesh Lad recognised his bowling talent and facilitated his enrollment in a school with waived fees.

Despite initial setbacks, Rohit's journey gained momentum with a chance in changed age categories, leading to a standout performance in Mumbai trials.

Known for his legendary finesse in limited overs cricket, Rohit holds the record for three double centuries in ODIs.

As the captain of Mumbai Indians, he secured five IPL titles and led India to victory in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy and the 2023 Asia Cup.

Praised for his understanding leadership, Rohit emphasises instilling confidence in players and backing them regardless of their role or contribution to the team's success.

Mohammed Siraj

A son of an autorickshaw driver, Mohammed Siraj faced financial difficulties in his career although his passion for cricket remained unwavering.

His inconsistent behaviour during coaching led to temporary exclusion. Recognising his talent, a family friend intervened, giving Siraj a final chance. This wake-up call sparked a transformation in Siraj.

A pivotal force in India's historic Test series win in Australia in 2021, Siraj showcased exceptional control and took crucial wickets.

His adaptability across different formats and effectiveness in challenging conditions make him a valuable asset for the Indian team.