News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture

Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture

February 26, 2024 10:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo’s gesture wasn’t captured on television, but videos were doing the rounds on social media. Photograph: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo faced a flurry of criticism after appearing to make an obscene gesture following the end of Al Nassr's 3-2 win over Al Shabab in an exciting Saudi Pro League game on Sunday.

The Portugal forward opened the scoring with a 21st-minute penalty but Al Nassr needed a late goal from Brazilian Talisca, who struck twice, to settle the game with four minutes left.

 

After the final whistle, social media videos captured Ronaldo cupping his ear before repeatedly pumping his hand forward in front of his pelvic area. The action appeared to be directed at the rival Al Shabab supporters.

In the background, chants of "Messi" could be heard, referencing Ronaldo's long-term football rival from Argentina.

The incident was not caught on television cameras, but some Saudi pundits said Ronaldo should be sanctioned.

There has been no official response but Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat said the national football federation (SAFF) had opened an investigation into the incident.

"The disciplinary committee is facing the biggest test. We will wait and see," Waleed Al Farraj, a prominent Saudi writer and television host, said on social media platform X.

"Everything has its limits, no matter how famous you are. This is how the major leagues are."

Al Nassr were not immediately available to comment.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo has faced similar criticism in the past. In April last year, he appeared to grab his genitals while on his way to the dugout following the end of a league game against Al Hilal, which Al Nassr lost 2-0.

Earlier this month, he picked up an Al Hilal scarf thrown at him from the stands, put it in his shorts and then threw it away as he walked towards the tunnel after Al Nassr lost 2-0 in the Riyadh Season Cup final.

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr as a free agent in late 2022, tops the Saudi league scoring charts with 22 goals in 20 appearances so far this season. Al Nassr are second in the table with 52 points, four behind Al Hilal, who have a game in hand.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Soccer PIX: Man City, Arsenal close on Liverpool
Soccer PIX: Man City, Arsenal close on Liverpool
'Hindi aati hai thodi-thodi'
'Hindi aati hai thodi-thodi'
Bring a law to free sports from politicians: Gopichand
Bring a law to free sports from politicians: Gopichand
Article 370 On Road To Be A Hit!
Article 370 On Road To Be A Hit!
FIR against Sandeshkhali strongman after 70 complaints
FIR against Sandeshkhali strongman after 70 complaints
SEE: When Sachin Met Amir!
SEE: When Sachin Met Amir!
Want To Invest In FDs? Read This
Want To Invest In FDs? Read This

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

PIX: Liverpool scrape past Chelsea to lift League Cup

PIX: Liverpool scrape past Chelsea to lift League Cup

EPL PIX: Sarabia helps Wolves edge Sheffield United

EPL PIX: Sarabia helps Wolves edge Sheffield United

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances