News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » EPL: Everton win appeal to reduce points deduction

EPL: Everton win appeal to reduce points deduction

February 27, 2024 00:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Everton logo

IMAGE: After winning the appeal, Everton now move up to 15th in the standings with 25 points, five points above the relegation zone. Photograph: Craig Brough/File photo/Reuters

Everton have had their points deduction for a breach of the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules reduced to six points from 10 after an appeal, the club and the Premier League said on Monday.

Everton were docked points with immediate effect in November after being found to have breached profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) relating to losses.

"An independent Appeal Board has concluded that the sanction for Everton FC's breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs), for the period ending Season 2021/22, will be an immediate six-point deduction," the Premier League said in a statement.

 

The original points deduction meant Everton dropped from 14th in the standings into the relegation zone with four points. The club filed an appeal against the initial deduction, which they labelled "wholly disproportionate and unjust".

"Everton can confirm an Appeal Board has concluded that the points deduction imposed by an independent Premier League Commission in November be reduced from 10 points to six points, with immediate effect," a club statement said.

The sanction was appealed on nine grounds, each of which related to the sanction, rather then the breach and two of those nine grounds were upheld by the Appeal Board.

Everton admitted to a breach of PSR for the period ending with the 2021-22 season, with their total losses for that period amounting to 124.5 million pounds according to an independent commission.

According to the Premier League's Financial Fair Play regulations, clubs are permitted to lose a maximum of 105 million pounds ($133.33 million) over a three-year period.

The Merseyside club recorded four straight wins after their deduction to climb up to 16th, but have been dragged back into the relegation battle following a run of nine league games without a victory.

The reduction means Everton move up to 15th in the standings with 25 points, five points above the relegation zone.

The club say they are still considering the wider implications of the decision and will make no further comment at this time.

Everton were then charged once again by the Premier League in January for a separate PSR breach, along with Nottingham Forest.

Both clubs were referred to the chair of the Judicial Panel, the Premier League said, who will appoint an independent commission to determine the appropriate sanction, which may include a further deduction for the Sean Dyche-led club.

A second points penalty would increase risk of relegation and add to the uncertainty over the future of Everton, who are currently in the midst of protracted takeover talks with U.S. investment fund 777 Partners and also hoping to move to a new stadium ahead of the 2025-26 season.

BACKGROUND ON OTHER CLUBS

Last year, Manchester City were referred to an independent commission over more than 100 alleged breaches of finance rules since the club were acquired by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group in 2008.

No verdict has been reached in that case. Premier League CEO Richard Masters said last month that a date had been set for a hearing. City have denied any wrongdoing.

Clubs in England's top flight have been docked points before.

Middlesbrough had three points deducted in 1997 when they failed to fulfil a fixture, while Portsmouth received a nine-point penalty in 2010 when the financially-troubled club entered administration.

($1 = 0.7875 pounds)

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gavaskar on why KKR can big contender for IPL title
Gavaskar on why KKR can big contender for IPL title
PIX: Liverpool scrape past Chelsea to lift League Cup
PIX: Liverpool scrape past Chelsea to lift League Cup
Ronaldo faces criticism for making obscene gesture
Ronaldo faces criticism for making obscene gesture
Ahead of RS polls, 8 SP MLAs skip Akhilesh's meeting
Ahead of RS polls, 8 SP MLAs skip Akhilesh's meeting
China moved its army in disregard of pacts: Jaishankar
China moved its army in disregard of pacts: Jaishankar
WFI invite Bajrang, Vinesh, Sakshi for national trials
WFI invite Bajrang, Vinesh, Sakshi for national trials
All-round show helps DC down UP Warriorz
All-round show helps DC down UP Warriorz

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Andhra cricket initiates probe against Vihari

Andhra cricket initiates probe against Vihari

'Clear who's hungry and who doesn't want to be here'

'Clear who's hungry and who doesn't want to be here'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances