Dhawan's heroic comeback ends in heartbreak

Shikhar Dhawan's return to competitive cricket proved valiant but futile as his team, DY Patil Blue, fell short by just one run against Tata Sports Club in the 18th edition of the D Y Patil T20 Cup 2024 at DY Patil Ground in Talegaon on Wednesday.

Tata Sports Club set a target of 185, with Apoorva Wankhede scoring an unbeaten 83. Despite strong performances by DY Patil Blue's Nutan Goel (38*) and Shubham Dubey (42), the team finished at 184 for seven in their 20 overs.

Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, playing for Blue, took an important catch but was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

In another match at DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, Canara Bank secured a nail-biting victory by two wickets with just two balls to spare against Bank of Baroda.

Asked to bat first, Bank of Baroda posted 151 for eight, with Rohan Kadam contributing 76*. Canara Bank's chase was led by an unbeaten MG Naveen (47*) and Pallav Kumar Das (31), reaching 152 for eight in 19.4 overs. Thursday marks a rest day in the tournament.