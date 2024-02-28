News
Haaland smashes five as City thrash Luton

Haaland smashes five as City thrash Luton

February 28, 2024 09:30 IST
IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal with Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Erling Haaland roared back to his best form with a five-goal salvo as Manchester City thumped Luton Town 6-2 at Kenilworth Road to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Luton had no answer to the marauding Norwegian who bagged his eighth City hat-trick before halftime and then scored twice more after the break to kill off a stirring Luton revival.

 

The 23-year-old Haaland's first four goals were all created by Kevin De Bruyne. Mateo Kovacic also got on the scoresheet for holders City who are unbeaten in 18 games in all competitions.

IMAGE: Luton Town's Teden Mengi in action with Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Luton did threaten an unlikely comeback when Jordan Clark found the top corner with a sublime effort on the stroke of halftime and netted again early in the second half to make it 3-2.

But a strong City side instantly found another gear to cruise into the hat for the last eight.

The only blemish for City, who face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, was an injury to Jack Grealish who was forced off in the opening period.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
