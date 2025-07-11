PIX: Tendulkar in elite company as stars descend at Wimbledon

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with five-time Wimbledon champion Bjorn Borg and 8-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer at Wimbledon on Friday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

India's cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar found himself in sandwiched between two tennis icons at Wimbledon on Friday.

Sachin Tendulkar was snapped, flanked by 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and Bjorn Borg, who has won 11 Majors.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar sits in the Royal Box prior to a gentlemen's singles semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz on day 11 of The 2025 Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

'What’s sweeter than strawberries & cream at Wimbledon? Finding yourself in the middle of a Grand Slam sandwich. @Wimbledon @rogerfederer Björn Borg,' Tendulkar captioned a picture on his X handle.

IMAGE: Actor Rami Malek (left) talks with fellow British actor Benedict Cumberbatch (right) and theatre director Sophie Hunter in the Royal Box. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Centre court witnessed a sprinkling of stars with actors Rami Malek, Benedict Cumberbatch and James Norton among the attendees, watching the men's singles semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz.

IMAGE: Actor James Norton (left) sits in the Royal Box prior to the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images