HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PIX: Tendulkar in elite company as stars descend at Wimbledon

PIX: Tendulkar in elite company as stars descend at Wimbledon

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 11, 2025 20:50 IST

x

Sachin Tendulkar with five-time Wimbledon champion Bjorn Borg and 8-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer at Wimbledon on Friday

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with five-time Wimbledon champion Bjorn Borg and 8-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer at Wimbledon on Friday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

India's cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar found himself in sandwiched between two tennis icons at Wimbledon on Friday.

 

Sachin Tendulkar was snapped, flanked by 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and Bjorn Borg, who has won 11 Majors.

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar sits in the Royal Box prior to a gentlemen's singles semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz on day 11 of The 2025 Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Friday. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

'What’s sweeter than strawberries & cream at Wimbledon? Finding yourself in the middle of a Grand Slam sandwich. @Wimbledon @rogerfederer Björn Borg,' Tendulkar captioned a picture on his X handle.

Actor Rami Malek (left) talks with fellow British actor Benedict Cumberbatch (right) and theatre director Sophie Hunter in the Royal Box

IMAGE: Actor Rami Malek (left) talks with fellow British actor Benedict Cumberbatch (right) and theatre director Sophie Hunter in the Royal Box. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Centre court witnessed a sprinkling of stars with actors Rami Malek, Benedict Cumberbatch and James Norton among the attendees, watching the men's singles semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz.  

Actor James Norton (left) sits in the Royal Box prior to the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz

IMAGE: Actor James Norton (left) sits in the Royal Box prior to the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Five-time Wimbledon gentlemen's singles champion Bjorn Borg (L) talks with wife Patricia (R) in the Royal Box

IMAGE: Five-time Wimbledon gentlemen's singles champion Bjorn Borg (L) talks with wife Patricia (R) in the Royal Box. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Alcaraz grinds past Fritz to make Wimbledon final
PIX: Alcaraz grinds past Fritz to make Wimbledon final
5 Star Bumrah In A League Of His Own
5 Star Bumrah In A League Of His Own
PIX: Siraj pays tribute to Diogo Jota at Lord's
PIX: Siraj pays tribute to Diogo Jota at Lord's
PIX: India navigate safely to tea after Eng post 387
PIX: India navigate safely to tea after Eng post 387
No Clarity on MRA, ISL 2025-26 Season on Hold
No Clarity on MRA, ISL 2025-26 Season on Hold

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 2

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

webstory image 3

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op Sindoor1:45

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op...

One-month-old son's final goodbye to his father2:51

One-month-old son's final goodbye to his father

Thousands of first responders search for Texas survivors against long odds3:35

Thousands of first responders search for Texas survivors...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD