5 Star Bumrah In A League Of His Own

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates Jofra Archer's wicket to complete a fifer at Lord's, July 11, 2025. Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Jasprit Bumrah is consistency personified and on Friday he once again showed why he is the World No. 1 bowler.

On Day two of the third India-England Test at Lord's, Bumrah took another five wicket haul -- his 13th -- to go past the legendary Kapil Dev for most five wicket Tests by an Indian in away Tests.

Bumrah got to the landmark in 35 matches while Kapil's 12 five wicket hauls came in 66 Tests.

The 31 year old is now level with Pakistan great Wasim Akram with 11 fifers by an Asian in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia).

In 47 Tests, Bumrah now has 215 wickets against his name, at a stellar average of 19.49, with best figures of 6 for 27 and 13 five wicket hauls.

Under London's searing sun, Bumrah left England's batters reeling with his precise lines and troubling lengths.

On Day 1 he opened his account by navigating the ball past Harry Brook's inside edge straight into the stumps.

But he brought out his best on Day 2 to rattle England's middle order in the first hour of play.

He first ended England Captain Ben Stokes' (44) stay at the crease by rattling the timber with a sublime delivery. Then with the ball nibbling around, Joe Root lunged forward, but the ball nipped in slightly, brushed the inside edge and crashed into the stumps.

Root got his record-shattering 37th Test ton but failed to go much further as he walked back to the dressing room with 104.

Bumrah then had Chris Woakes caught behind for a golden duck after getting a review in his favour. Later, he had Jofra Archer removed to have his name etched on the Honours Board at Lord's with figures of 5 for 74 in 27 overs.

Most Fifers By Indians in Away Tests