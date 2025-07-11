HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 5 Star Bumrah In A League Of His Own

5 Star Bumrah In A League Of His Own

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 11, 2025 21:03 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates Jofra Archer's wicket to complete a fifer at Lord's, July 11, 2025. Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters
 

Jasprit Bumrah is consistency personified and on Friday he once again showed why he is the World No. 1 bowler.

On Day two of the third India-England Test at Lord's, Bumrah took another five wicket haul -- his 13th -- to go past the legendary Kapil Dev for most five wicket Tests by an Indian in away Tests.

Bumrah got to the landmark in 35 matches while Kapil's 12 five wicket hauls came in 66 Tests.

The 31 year old is now level with Pakistan great Wasim Akram with 11 fifers by an Asian in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia).

In 47 Tests, Bumrah now has 215 wickets against his name, at a stellar average of 19.49, with best figures of 6 for 27 and 13 five wicket hauls.

Under London's searing sun, Bumrah left England's batters reeling with his precise lines and troubling lengths.

On Day 1 he opened his account by navigating the ball past Harry Brook's inside edge straight into the stumps.

But he brought out his best on Day 2 to rattle England's middle order in the first hour of play.

Jasprit Bumrah

He first ended England Captain Ben Stokes' (44) stay at the crease by rattling the timber with a sublime delivery. Then with the ball nibbling around, Joe Root lunged forward, but the ball nipped in slightly, brushed the inside edge and crashed into the stumps.

Root got his record-shattering 37th Test ton but failed to go much further as he walked back to the dressing room with 104.

Bumrah then had Chris Woakes caught behind for a golden duck after getting a review in his favour. Later, he had Jofra Archer removed to have his name etched on the Honours Board at Lord's with figures of 5 for 74 in 27 overs.

Most Fifers By Indians in Away Tests

 

 

BOWLER5 Wicket Hauls
Jasprit Bumrah 13*
Kapil Dev 12
Anil Kumble 10
Ishant Sharma 9

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Joe Root, Lord of Lord's!
Joe Root, Lord of Lord's!
Root levels up against India, sets new landmark
Root levels up against India, sets new landmark
PIX: Siraj pays tribute to Diogo Jota at Lord's
PIX: Siraj pays tribute to Diogo Jota at Lord's
Root surpasses Dravid, Smith with 37th Test century!
Root surpasses Dravid, Smith with 37th Test century!
Record Alert! Jadeja goes past Zaheer
Record Alert! Jadeja goes past Zaheer

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 2

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

webstory image 3

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op Sindoor1:45

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op...

Haryana Shocker: Gurugram Police shares reason behind killing of tennis player4:28

Haryana Shocker: Gurugram Police shares reason behind...

Video: Iran destroys US communication Radome in Qatar0:39

Video: Iran destroys US communication Radome in Qatar

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD