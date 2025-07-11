HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » PIX: Alcaraz grinds past Fritz to reach Wimbledon final

PIX: Alcaraz grinds past Fritz to reach Wimbledon final

2 Minutes Read
Share:

July 11, 2025 21:32 IST

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his Wimbledon semi-final match against Taylor Fritz of the US at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain, on Friday

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his Wimbledon semi-final match against Taylor Fritz of the US at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain, on Friday. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Twice defending champion Carlos Alcaraz tamed the towering Taylor Fritz to reach his third straight Wimbledon final, rediscovering his A-game when it mattered most to battle past the American in a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6) victory on Friday.

 

Eyeing a sixth Grand Slam title, the Spaniard was eventually too strong for the metronomically consistent Fritz, whose biggest weapons were still not damaging enough to unsettle the second seed under a fiery sun on Centre Court.

USA's Taylor Fritz in action during his semi-final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: USA's Taylor Fritz in action during his semi-final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Alcaraz's victory set the stage for a tantalising final against either world number one Jannik Sinner or 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic, who will duel it out in the second semi-final on Friday.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his semi final match against Taylor Fritz of the US

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz in action during his semi final match against Taylor Fritz. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Fritz broke Alcaraz for the first and only occasion to take the second set as the Spaniard's intensity levels dropped, but the champion quickly regained the upper hand, breaking twice in the third set and coming through a tense tiebreak to clinch victory.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

5 Star Bumrah In A League Of His Own
5 Star Bumrah In A League Of His Own
PIX: India navigate safely to tea after Eng post 387
PIX: India navigate safely to tea after Eng post 387
PIX: Siraj pays tribute to Diogo Jota at Lord's
PIX: Siraj pays tribute to Diogo Jota at Lord's
No Clarity on MRA, ISL 2025-26 Season on Hold
No Clarity on MRA, ISL 2025-26 Season on Hold
'The pitches in England look brutal for bowlers'
'The pitches in England look brutal for bowlers'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 2

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

webstory image 3

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Video: Iran destroys US communication Radome in Qatar0:39

Video: Iran destroys US communication Radome in Qatar

One-month-old son's final goodbye to his father2:51

One-month-old son's final goodbye to his father

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op Sindoor1:45

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD