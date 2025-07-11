PIX: Alcaraz grinds past Fritz to reach Wimbledon final

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his Wimbledon semi-final match against Taylor Fritz of the US at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain, on Friday. Photograph: Toby Melville/ Reuters

Twice defending champion Carlos Alcaraz tamed the towering Taylor Fritz to reach his third straight Wimbledon final, rediscovering his A-game when it mattered most to battle past the American in a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6) victory on Friday.

Eyeing a sixth Grand Slam title, the Spaniard was eventually too strong for the metronomically consistent Fritz, whose biggest weapons were still not damaging enough to unsettle the second seed under a fiery sun on Centre Court.

IMAGE: USA's Taylor Fritz in action during his semi-final match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Alcaraz's victory set the stage for a tantalising final against either world number one Jannik Sinner or 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic, who will duel it out in the second semi-final on Friday.

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz in action during his semi final match against Taylor Fritz. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Fritz broke Alcaraz for the first and only occasion to take the second set as the Spaniard's intensity levels dropped, but the champion quickly regained the upper hand, breaking twice in the third set and coming through a tense tiebreak to clinch victory.