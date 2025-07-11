PIX: Siraj pays tribute to Diogo Jota at Lord's

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj looks up to the heavens, as he pays tribute to Liverpool's late footballer Diogo Jota who died in a car accident on July 3. Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

India pace ace Mohammed Siraj paid a silent, moving tribute to Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota, who tragically lost his life in a car accident in Spain last week.

On Day 2 of the 3rd Test at Lord's, after having England's wicketkeeper Jamie Smith caught behind for 51, Siraj broke into a unique gesture as he raised both hands to form the number '20', before pointing skywards in a solemn nod to Jota, who wore the No. 20 jersey for Liverpool.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj gestures the number 20 after taking the wicket of Jamie Smith. Screengrab/X

It was a brief but touching moment and a break from his 'Siuuu' celebration made famous by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Jota, 28 and his brother Andre Silva, died in a car crash in northwestern Spain early on Thursday, July 3, when their Lamborghini veered off the road and burst into flames, authorities said.

Evidence at the scene of the crash near the city of Zamora suggests Jota's car suffered a burst tyre while overtaking, Spanish police said in a statement.

Jota helped Liverpool win the Premier League last season and also won the FA Cup and League Cup with the Merseyside outfit.

He also made 49 appearances for Portugal, twice winning the UEFA Nations League.