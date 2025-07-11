HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PIX: Siraj pays tribute to Diogo Jota at Lord's

PIX: Siraj pays tribute to Diogo Jota at Lord's

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
Share:

July 11, 2025 19:29 IST

Mohammed Siraj looks up to the heavens as he pays tribute to Liverpool's late footballer Diogo Jota who died in a car accident on July 3

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj looks up to the heavens, as he pays tribute to Liverpool's late footballer Diogo Jota who died in a car accident on July 3. Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

India pace ace Mohammed Siraj paid a silent, moving tribute to Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota, who tragically lost his life in a car accident in Spain last week.

 

On Day 2 of the 3rd Test at Lord's, after having England's wicketkeeper Jamie Smith caught behind for 51, Siraj broke into a unique gesture as he raised both hands to form the number '20', before pointing skywards in a solemn nod to Jota, who wore the No. 20 jersey for Liverpool.

Mohammed Siraj gestures the number 20  

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj gestures the number 20 after taking the wicket of Jamie Smith. Screengrab/X

It was a brief but touching moment and a break from his 'Siuuu' celebration made famous by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Jota, 28 and his brother Andre Silva, died in a car crash in northwestern Spain early on Thursday, July 3, when their Lamborghini veered off the road and burst into flames, authorities said.

Evidence at the scene of the crash near the city of Zamora suggests Jota's car suffered a burst tyre while overtaking, Spanish police said in a statement.

Jota helped Liverpool win the Premier League last season and also won the FA Cup and League Cup with the Merseyside outfit.

He also made 49 appearances for Portugal, twice winning the UEFA Nations League.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Liverpool's Diogo Jota dies in car crash
Liverpool's Diogo Jota dies in car crash
Tears, tributes as players honour Jota at Club WC
Tears, tributes as players honour Jota at Club WC
Jota remembered, Portugal fans roar through loss
Jota remembered, Portugal fans roar through loss
'YNWA JOTA!!': Ronaldo, Salah, LeBron, lead tributes
'YNWA JOTA!!': Ronaldo, Salah, LeBron, lead tributes
PIX: Smith leads fightback after Bumrah rattles hosts
PIX: Smith leads fightback after Bumrah rattles hosts

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

webstory image 2

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

webstory image 3

Green Shakshuka: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Sawan 2025: Devotees take holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar2:18

Sawan 2025: Devotees take holy dip at the Har Ki Pauri,...

One-month-old son's final goodbye to his father2:51

One-month-old son's final goodbye to his father

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op Sindoor1:45

'Show me 1 photo': NSA Doval dares foreign media on Op...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD