IMAGE: Mohun Bagan Super Giant's captain Subhasish Bose and Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu pose with the trophy on the eve of their Indian Super League final match at Salt Lake Stadium on April 11, 2025. Photograph: ANI

India's premier national football competition, the Indian Super League is in limbo.

ISL has informed clubs and the All India Football Federation that they are not in a position to proceed with the 2025–26 ISL season.

'The ISL season is being placed on hold until further clarity emerges on the contractual structure beyond end of current MRA term,' the Times of India reported on X.

The MRA expires on 8th December 2025.