PIX: Smith leads fightback after Bumrah rattles England

IMAGES from Day 2 of the third Test match between England and India at Lord's, London, on Friday.

IMAGE: Jamie Smith celebrates on completing a fluent half-century. Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Jaime Smith once again scripted England's lower order fightback after Jasprit Bumrah's triple strike as England reached 353 for 7 at lunch on Day 2 of the third Test against India in London on Friday.

Joe Root completed his 37th hundred before Jasprit Bumrah struck thrice in a menacing spell to leave England reeling.

Bumrah removed Joe Root (104), Ben Stokes (44) and Chris Woakes (0) in a devastating seven-ball burst across two overs to reduce England from 251/4 to 271/7.

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates after completing his century. Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

The English keeper-batter Smith, who scored 184 not out and 88 in the previous Test, counter-attacked with a fluent fifty and was unbeaten on 51 from 53 balls at the break, with Brydon Carse (33 batting) offering solid support.

In the second hour of play, Smith and Carse frustrated India, sharing an unbroken 82-run stand off just 106 balls for the eighth wicket. The Dukes ball became a big talking point again with an unhappy Indian team getting red cherry changed twice in the session.

Earlier, Root notched his 37th Test century to move past Steve Smith's tally and stand fifth on the all-time list, headed by Sachin Tendulkar (51).

IMAGE: England captain Ben Stokes is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Resuming the day at 251 for four, England lost Stokes, Root and Woakes in the first hour, courtesy the genius of Bumrah.

Smith was given a lifeline when K L Rahul dropped the in-form wicket-keeper batter off Mohammed Siraj.

Stokes was the first batter to be dismissed on the day. One ball after he square cut Bumrah, Stokes got a beauty that seamed back in from round the wicket to hit the top of off-stump. There was nothing Stokes could do apart from shaking his head.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Joe Root. Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Root got out soon after reaching a record eighth Test hundred at Lord's off the first delivery of the day. Bumrah drew Root forward but the ball came back in a share to take the inside edge before uprooting the middle-stump. It was the 11th time that Bumrah had got the better of England's best batter in Tests.

The very next ball Woakes was caught behind, a faint tickle chasing a ball wide on the off-stump.

IMAGE: Chris Woakes is given out caught behind on the review off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

It was surprising that Shubman Gill wanted a ball change despite that second new Dukes ball being only around 10 overs old.

The umpires accepted his request but the Indians were not happy with the replacement ball leading to an animated conversation between Gill and the umpires as England reached 307 for seven in the opening hour.

IMAGE: Jamie Smith bats. Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

Soon after, the ball was changed for the second time in the session, adding to the debate over the balls used in England.

To their credit, Smith and Carse batted confidently against the Indian pacers with their ability to drive the ball through the covers standing out.