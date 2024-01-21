News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Djokovic's ruthless run to quarters thrills fans

PIX: Djokovic's ruthless run to quarters thrills fans

January 21, 2024 11:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his fourth round match against France's Adrian Mannarino. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Novak Djokovic marked a rare daytime appearance at the Australian Open with a dominant victory over Adrian Mannarino on Sunday as the 10-times champion flirted with a 'triple bagel' before sealing a 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 win to reach the quarter-finals.

Djokovic, handed an early session slot at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2021, said earlier in the week he had been battling a viral affection and the world number one was coughing and appeared to be breathing heavily at times during the match.

 

The Serb's health issues had no impact on his play, however, and with the roof at Rod Laver Arena closed due to rain he powered to a 32nd straight match victory at the tournament and a 58th Grand Slam quarter-final, equalling the all-time record of Swiss maestro Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic shakes hands with France's Adrian Mannarino. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

"The way I played today, I don't mind playing in the day to be honest," said Djokovic, who is chasing a 25th Grand Slam to go past Margaret Court.

"It's no secret I like to play at 7 p.m. but it was not too bad today at all."

Tricky left-hander Mannarino can pose problems for the best of players by working the angles and the world number 19 pushed Djokovic hard in the opening game of the contest but still found himself down a set in only 33 minutes.

Djokovic let out a roar after breaking early in the second set, and delivered another body blow in the third game when he held serve after six deuces.

Two sets down and still not on the scoreboard, Mannarino finally won a game early in the third to draw level at 1-1, avoiding a rare "triple bagel" - 6-0 6-0 6-0 - and smiled as the crowd cheered.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic soon closed out victory, however, and said it had been one of his best performances.

"Yeah, after the first two sets, one of the best I've played in a while," he said. "I really wanted to lose that game in the third set because the tension was building up in the stadium.

"I just needed to get that one out of the way so I could refocus on what I need to do to close out the match. I played great from the first to the last point."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Yoga, clarity and another milestone for Bopanna
Yoga, clarity and another milestone for Bopanna
Can anyone stop Djokovic at Australian Open?
Can anyone stop Djokovic at Australian Open?
Djokovic has a 'special connection' with India
Djokovic has a 'special connection' with India
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week
PIX: Unstoppable Sabalenka; Gauff march into quarters
PIX: Unstoppable Sabalenka; Gauff march into quarters
Court orders defamation case against ex-CM Chouhan
Court orders defamation case against ex-CM Chouhan
Won't allow protest against Ram temple event: TISS
Won't allow protest against Ram temple event: TISS

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

PIX: Unstoppable Sabalenka; Gauff march into quarters

PIX: Unstoppable Sabalenka; Gauff march into quarters

Aus Open: Teenager Noskova stuns World No 1 Swiatek

Aus Open: Teenager Noskova stuns World No 1 Swiatek

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances