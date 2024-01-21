PIX: Unstoppable Sabalenka; Gauff march into quarters

Gauff fells Frech to reach first Melbourne quarter-final

IMAGE: Coco Gauff in action during her fourth round match against Poland's Magdalena Frech. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Fourth seed Coco Gauff reached the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Pole Magdalena Frech.

The US Open champion, who has yet to drop a set at the Melbourne Park major this year, broke the unseeded Frech in the opening game at a chilly Rod Laver Arena and never let her settle into a rhythm.

With Australian great Rod Laver watching in the crowd, Gauff wrapped up the match in just over an hour to seal a last eight berth against unseeded Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk or Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva.

"There's no better court in Australia than Rod Laver Arena and it was an honour to play in front of you, so thank you for coming to my match," the 19-year-old said.

"Luckily when I noticed he came I was up a lot, so I wasn't too nervous. You guys were clapping and I was like 'I know it's not for us' then I saw the screen ... There's a lot of legends in the box there."

IMAGE: Coco Gauff of greets with Poland's Magdalena Frech after winning her fourth round match. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Gauff, who successfully defended her Auckland title before the year's first Grand Slam, looked flawless from the baseline and in her forays to the net as she went 5-1 up and sealed the opening set when the 69th-ranked Frech made a forehand error.

The American found the going a little tougher in the next set as the 26-year-old Frech looked to lengthen the rallies but she broke for a 3-1 lead and pushed home her advantage to extend her unbeaten run in 2024 to nine matches.

Clinical Sabalenka strides into Melbourne quarter-finals

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her fourth round match against Amanda Anisimova. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in dominant fashion on Sunday when she swept past American Amanda Anisimova with a clinical 6-3 6-2 victory on Margaret Court Arena.

The top remaining seed after Saturday's early exit for world number one Iga Swiatek, Sabalenka's biggest enemy has often been her own emotions but she continued to keep them strictly under control to reach the last eight without dropping a set.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

"I'm super happy with the level, super happy with the win," said Sabalenka.

"I just tried to stay focused on my game, and just focus every single point. I want to stay here right until the very end and hopefully we can get this one again."

The Belarusian was not distracted by her relegation to the second showcourt for the first time in the tournament, or by a couple of rain showers that interrupted the contest and forced the closure of the stadium's roof.

IMAGE: Amanda Anisimova of the US in action. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Anisimova, ranked 442nd in the world after an eight-month break from the game, had held a 4-1 lead in career meetings with Sabalenka but found the 2024 version of the 26-year-old a much tougher nut to crack.

In the opening set, the former French Open semi-finalist was unable to win a single point off Sabalenka's first serve, which on occasion was clocked at the 195 kph mark.

One break was enough for Sabalenka to win the opening set and another to start the second stanza killed off any hopes the American had of building pressure on her opponent.

Another break for 5-2 in the second set allowed Sabalenka to serve for the match and, although Anisimova finally managed to earn her first break point, the second seed was soon celebrating her spot in the last eight.

Sabalenka, who will next meet 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva or ninth seed Barbora Krejcikova, did not drop a set at last year's Australian Open until the final as she landed her maiden Grand Slam title.

Her opponent on Rod Laver Arena that day, Elena Rybakina, exited in the second round and Coco Gauff and Krejcikova are the only other top 10 seeds left in the field.