Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Federer adds touch of style to Oscars

PIX: Federer adds touch of style to Oscars

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 12, 2024 15:57 IST
Roger Federer on the Oscars red carpet at the Academy Awards on Sunday

IMAGE: Roger Federer on the red carpet at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy ATP/Facebook

Trust Roger Federer to steal the show wherever he goes.

The former tennis World No 1 looked like a million bucks on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night. 

Roger Federer and wife Mirka on the red carpet 

IMAGE: Roger Federer and wife Mirka on the red carpet. Photograph: Kind courtesy ATP/Facebook

Teaming his off-white coat, white shirt and black trousers, with a bow tie and Wayfarer dark glasses, the Swiss looked dapper and ready to steal a role for the next James Bond film.

Federer was joined by his wife Mirka, who herself made a pretty picture in a black collared gown. 

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic 

IMAGE: Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ana Ivanovic/Facebook

Giving company to tennis's first couple (we can safely give them that honour) was former women's tennis player Ana Ivanovic and her husband, former German football star Bastian Schweinsteiger. 

Roger Federer and Ana Ivanovic

IMAGE: Roger Federer and Ana Ivanovic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ana Ivanovic/Facebook

Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger looked gorgeous together on the red carpet.

Federer and Ana

The two couples sat together at the Oscars ceremony and even clicked a 'groupfie'.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
