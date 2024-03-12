PIX: Federer adds touch of style to Oscars

Trust Roger Federer to steal the show wherever he goes.
The former tennis World No 1 looked like a million bucks on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night.
Teaming his off-white coat, white shirt and black trousers, with a bow tie and Wayfarer dark glasses, the Swiss looked dapper and ready to steal a role for the next James Bond film.
Federer was joined by his wife Mirka, who herself made a pretty picture in a black collared gown.
Giving company to tennis's first couple (we can safely give them that honour) was former women's tennis player Ana Ivanovic and her husband, former German football star Bastian Schweinsteiger.
Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger looked gorgeous together on the red carpet.
The two couples sat together at the Oscars ceremony and even clicked a 'groupfie'.