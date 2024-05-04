News
Rediff.com  » News » Nepal's Rs 100 note to feature new map with disputed territories with India

Nepal's Rs 100 note to feature new map with disputed territories with India

By Shirish B Pradhan
May 04, 2024 01:00 IST
Nepal on Friday announced the printing of a new Rs 100 currency note with a map that shows the controversial territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, already termed as “artificial enlargement” and “untenable” by India.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

“The meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda' took a decision to print the new map of Nepal, which includes the Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani in the Rs 100 denomination bank notes,” government spokesperson Rekha Sharma told media persons while briefing about the cabinet decision.

 

“The cabinet approved to re-design the banknote of Rs 100 and replace the old map printed in the background of the bank note during the cabinet meetings held on April 25 and May 2,” Sharma, who is also the minister for information and communication, added.

On June 18, 2020, Nepal completed the process to update the country's political map by incorporating three strategically important areas Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura areas by amending its Constitution, something that India reacted sharply, calling it a "unilateral act" and terming as “untenable” the “artificial enlargement” of the territorial claims by Nepal.

India maintains Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belong to it.

Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Shirish B Pradhan in Kathmandu
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
