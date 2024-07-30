News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Aus medal hope Pallister contracts COVID

Aus medal hope Pallister contracts COVID

July 30, 2024 17:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lani Pallister will miss the 1,500m freestyle race

IMAGE: Lani Pallister will miss the 1,500m freestyle race. Photograph: Aus Olympic Team/X

Australia's Lani Pallister, a medal hope in the women's 1,500 metres freestyle, has withdrawn from the event after testing positive for COVID-19 at the Paris Olympics, the team said on Tuesday.

A team spokeswoman said the decision had been made to save Pallister's energy for the 4x200m freestyle relay which starts on Thursday.

 

The 1,500 heats start on Tuesday morning at La Defense Arena.

Pallister took bronze in the 1,500m freestyle at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest and was a member of Australia's world-title winning 4x200m freestyle team at Fukuoka last year.

She is also entered in the 800m freestyle in Paris starting on Friday.

Lanister's blow follows Briton Adam Peaty testing positive for COVID-19 early on Monday, hours after missing out on a third successive gold in the men's 100m breaststroke.

Multiple Australian women's water polo players tested positive for COVID-19 in the days leading up to the opening ceremony, forcing them to isolate from other team members.

The Paris Olympics are being held without strict COVID-19 health protocols, three years after fans were restricted from attending the summer Games events in Tokyo.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Olympics: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot win mixed team bronze
Olympics: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot win mixed team bronze
PM Modi congratulates Manu-Sarabjot
PM Modi congratulates Manu-Sarabjot
Manu Bhaker Creates History In Paris
Manu Bhaker Creates History In Paris
MCD seals basement coaching centres in Preet Vihar
MCD seals basement coaching centres in Preet Vihar
PCB chairman Naqvi replaces Jay Shah as ACC president
PCB chairman Naqvi replaces Jay Shah as ACC president
93 killed, hundreds trapped in Kerala landslides
93 killed, hundreds trapped in Kerala landslides
Trap shooter Prithviraj finishes 21st in qualification round
Trap shooter Prithviraj finishes 21st in qualification round

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Oldest And 'Youngest' Olympians In Paris

Oldest And 'Youngest' Olympians In Paris

'Savour this moment, you've earned it!'

'Savour this moment, you've earned it!'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances