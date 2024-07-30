Oldest And 'Youngest' Olympians In Paris

IMAGE: Australian equestrian Mary Hanna and Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez. Photograph: Kind courtesy Oz Wiltshire/X and Mena/X

The Olympics is a stage where the world gets acquainted with some of the wildest stories of hope, strength and determination.

Here are two coming out of the Paris Games.

Mary Hanna, who at 69 years old, is the oldest Olympian competing in Paris 2024.

The Australian, born in 1954, is an equestrian who has made her mark in dressage. Having made her Olympic debut in 1996 at the Atlanta Games, she will be competing in her 7th Olympic Games.

Hanna follows a strict diet and trains regularly, including regular riding to stay in form.

Swedish shooter Oscar Swann is the oldest athlete ever to compete in the Olympics. He was 72 years old when he competed at the Summer Olympics in 1920.

While Hanna takes home the honours of being the most experienced Olympian, Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez had double reason to celebrate after picking up her first victory at an Olympics in the women's sabre event on Monday. After her win, Hafez revealed that is seven months pregnant!

'What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby!" Hafez wrote on Instagram.

"I'm writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16 ... this specific Olympics was different. Three times Olympian but this time carrying a little Olympian one!"

Hafez, who previously competed at the Games in 2016 and 2021, said she revealed the news to 'shed light on the strength, perseverance of the Egyptian woman'.

The 26-year-old Hafez, competing at her third Olympics, beat American world number 10 Elizabeth Tartakovsky 15-13 before losing 15-7 to Jeon Hayoung of South Korea in the round of 16 at the Grand Palais.