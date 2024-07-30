News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Oldest And 'Youngest' Olympians In Paris

Oldest And 'Youngest' Olympians In Paris

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 30, 2024 16:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Australian equestrian Mary Hanna and Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez. Photograph: Kind courtesy Oz Wiltshire/X and Mena/X
 

The Olympics is a stage where the world gets acquainted with some of the wildest stories of hope, strength and determination.

Here are two coming out of the Paris Games.

Mary Hanna, who at 69 years old, is the oldest Olympian competing in Paris 2024.

The Australian, born in 1954, is an equestrian who has made her mark in dressage. Having made her Olympic debut in 1996 at the Atlanta Games, she will be competing in her 7th Olympic Games.

Hanna follows a strict diet and trains regularly, including regular riding to stay in form.

Swedish shooter Oscar Swann is the oldest athlete ever to compete in the Olympics. He was 72 years old when he competed at the Summer Olympics in 1920.

While Hanna takes home the honours of being the most experienced Olympian, Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez had double reason to celebrate after picking up her first victory at an Olympics in the women's sabre event on Monday. After her win, Hafez revealed that is seven months pregnant!

'What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby!" Hafez wrote on Instagram.

"I'm writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16 ... this specific Olympics was different. Three times Olympian but this time carrying a little Olympian one!"

Hafez, who previously competed at the Games in 2016 and 2021, said she revealed the news to 'shed light on the strength, perseverance of the Egyptian woman'.

The 26-year-old Hafez, competing at her third Olympics, beat American world number 10 Elizabeth Tartakovsky 15-13 before losing 15-7 to Jeon Hayoung of South Korea in the round of 16 at the Grand Palais.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Manu Bhaker Creates History In Paris
Manu Bhaker Creates History In Paris
Look Who Surprised Sindhu In Paris!
Look Who Surprised Sindhu In Paris!
PIX: Japan win thriller for men's gymnastics gold
PIX: Japan win thriller for men's gymnastics gold
MCD seals basement coaching centres in Preet Vihar
MCD seals basement coaching centres in Preet Vihar
PCB chairman Naqvi replaces Jay Shah as ACC president
PCB chairman Naqvi replaces Jay Shah as ACC president
93 killed, hundreds trapped in Kerala landslides
93 killed, hundreds trapped in Kerala landslides
Trap shooter Prithviraj finishes 21st in qualification round
Trap shooter Prithviraj finishes 21st in qualification round

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Chak De India! Says Dravid

Chak De India! Says Dravid

Kerala man cycles 22,000 km to cheer for Neeraj

Kerala man cycles 22,000 km to cheer for Neeraj

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances