Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot win mixed team bronze

Olympics: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot win mixed team bronze

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 30, 2024 13:38 IST
IMAGE:Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh celebrate winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday. Photographs: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won India's second medal at the Paris Olympic Games on Tuesday as they claimed the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

 

Manu and Sarabjot triumphed 16-10 against the South Korean duo of Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho in the bronze medal play-off match.



Manu, 22, created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals at a single Olympic Games post Independence.

The young shooter had created history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal by finishing third in the 10m air pistol event, an achievement that opened the country's account at the Paris Games and ended a 12-year medal wait for its shooters. Overall, she is the fifth Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal.



"I feel really proud that I was able to achieve the record," said Manu after the medal.

"I feel very happy, it was tough. There was a lot of pressure too," said Sarabjot.

Manu has a chance to make it a hat-trick of medals when she competes in the women's 25m pistol event, with the qualification round scheduled on Friday, August 2.

