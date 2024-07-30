News
PM Modi congratulates Manu-Sarabjot

PM Modi congratulates Manu-Sarabjot

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 30, 2024 14:29 IST
Manu Bhaker of India (L) and Sarabjot Singh of India in action during their bronze medal match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker of India (L) and Sarabjot Singh of India in action during their bronze medal match in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh on winning the bronze medal in the 10m mixed team event.

'Our shooters continue to make us proud! Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork. India is incredibly delighted,' he wrote on X.

 

'For Manu, this is her second consecutive Olympic medal, showcasing her consistent excellence and dedication,' he added.

Bhaker was composure personified while Singh played an ideal foil as the pair won the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze defeating South Korea to script history at the Olympics on Tuesday.

The Indian pair defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece, and in the process made Bhaker the first Indian post independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Games.

Manu had earlier bagged the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the same venue.

REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
