IMAGE: Bronze medallists Manu Bhaker of India and Sarabjot Singh (R) of India on the podium after their 10m Air Pistol Mixed Medal event at Chateauroux Shooting Centre, Deols, France, on Tuesday Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Manu Bhaker's consistency and composure drew effusive praise as the country's sporting fraternity, led by Beijing gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, hailed the young shooter for becoming the first Indian athlete in post-independence era to win two medals in a single Olympic Games.

Bhaker combined with Sarabjot Singh win the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal at the ongoing Games.

The two 22-year-olds were calmness personified as they won the team bronze defeating South Korea's Lee Wonoho and Oh Yeh Jin 16-10 at Chateauroux's shooting range. Bhaker had earlier bagged the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the same venue on Sunday.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar and shuttler PV Sindhu have won two Olympic medals but Bhaker is the only Indian after independence to win two medals in a single edition.

Before Bhaker, British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had won two silver medals in 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics but that achievement had come in the pre-Independence era.

'Manu & Sarabjot: You've done what no Indian shooting pair has done before. India's first Olympic shooting team medal. Savour this moment, you've earned it! Proud,' wrote India's first-ever Olympic gold medallist in individual event, shooter Abhinav Bindra.

The cricket fraternity, including new T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav and new head coach Gautam Gambhir, also joined in to congratulate the duo.

'Superb performance @realmanubhaker and #SarabjotSingh! India's second medal!,' Gambhir wrote.

'Congratulations, sarbjot singh, manu bhaker- congratulations on your 2nd consecutive medal,' Surya wrote on his Instagram handle.

BCCI secretary general Jay Shah wrote: 'Second medal for India! @realmanubhaker and@Sarabjotsingh30, you both were clinical today at the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match! Your resilience throughout the event was incredible. Cherish this moment - it brings immense pride to our nation!'

Beijing Olympics bronze-medallist boxer Vijender Singh wrote: 'History maker Manu Bhaker! You've amazed us once again. The entire nation is proud of you. Keep shining bright!'

'Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning the Bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Paris Olympics! This victory is a testament to unwavering hard work and dedication. Special congratulations to Manu Bhaker for creating history by winning two medals at the same Olympics,' wrote Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who had won the silver medal at the 2004 Olympics in men's double trap.

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who claimed a bronze in the London Olympics, wrote: 'Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh have made the country proud by winning bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event Shooting at #ParisOlympics2024. Second medal for India in Paris, Manu Bhaker wins her second medal!'