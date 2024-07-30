Can Manu Bhaker Create History In Paris?

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker, 22, can become the first Indian athlete since Independence to win multiple medals at a single edition of the Olympics. Photograph: SAI Media

Manu Bhaker stands on the cusp of history!



The young Indian shooter placed herself in contention for a historic second Olympic medal as she combined with Sarabjot Singh to advance to the bronze play-off in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Monday.

The Indian duo will take on South Koreans Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho for the bronze medal on Tuesday with Manu looking all set to etch her name in the history of Indian sports.



No Indian athlete since Independence has won multiple medals at a single Games. Bhaker is on the verge of doing that.



Bhaker, 22, had created history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal by finishing third in the 10m air pistol event, an achievement that opened the country's account at the Paris Games and ended a 12-year medal wait for its shooters. Overall, she is the fifth Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal.

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker is the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Overall, India has won 22 individual Olympic medals after Independence from the 1948 Olympics till Paris 2024. The first Indian to win an Olympic medal after Independence was K D Jadhav, who won a bronze medal in wrestling at the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki.



India then went 44 years without an individual medal at the Olympics before tennis great Leander Paes won bronze at the 1996 Games in Atlanta.



Shooter Abhinav Bindra was the first Indian to win an individual gold medal in Olympics when he triumphed in the men's 10m air rifle event at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.



Neeraj Chopra joined Bindra in the elite with his gold medal in javelin at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games three years ago.

P V Sindhu and Sushil Kumar are the only two Indians to have won multiple Olympic medals. Sindhu won the silver at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro followed by the bronze in Tokyo, while Sushil claimed a bronze at Beijing 2008 followed by a silver four years later in London.



In all, India women have won nine medals in Olympics including Sindhu (two), Karnam Malleshwari, Sakshi Malik, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Saina Nehwal, M C Mary Kom, and Manu Bhaker.

A look at India's individual medallists in Olympics from 1948 to 2024:



1.1952 Olympic Games, Helsinki

K D Jadhav - Bronze (Wrestling)



2. 1996 Olympic Games, Atlanta

Leander Paes - Bronze (Tennis)



3. 2000 Olympic Games, Sydney

Karnam Malleswari - Bronze (Weightlifting)



4. 2004 Olympic Games, Athens

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore - Silver (Shooting)



5. 2008 Olympic Games, Beijing

Abhinav Bindra - Gold (Shooting)



6. 2008 Olympic Games, Beijing

Vijender Singh - Bronze (Boxing)



7. 2008 Olympic Games, Beijing

Sushil Kumar - Bronze (Wrestling)



8. 2012 Olympic Games, London

Sushil Kumar - Silver (Wrestling)



9. 2012 Olympic Games, London

Vijay Kumar - Silver (Shooting)



10. 2012 Olympic Games, London

Gagan Narang - Bronze (Shooting)



11. 2012 Olympic Games, London

M C Mary Kom - Bronze (Boxing)



12. 2012 Olympic Games, London

Saina Nehwal - Bronze (Badminton)



13. 2012 Olympic Games, London

Yogeshwar Dutt - Bronze (Wrestling)



14. 2016 Olympic Games, Rio de Janeiro

P V Sindhu - Silver (Badminton)



15. 2016 Olympic Games, Rio de Janeiro

Sakshi Malik - Bronze (Wrestling)



16. 2020 Olympic Games, Tokyo

P V Sindhu Bronze - (Badminton)



17. 2020 Olympic Games, Tokyo

Mirabai Chanu - Silver (Weightlifting)



18. 2020 Olympic Games, Tokyo

Lovlina Borgohain - Bronze (Boxing)



19. 2020 Olympic Games, Tokyo

Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Silver (Wrestling)



20. 2020 Olympic Games, Tokyo

Bajrang Punia - Bronze (Wrestling)



21. 2020 Olympic Games, Tokyo

Neeraj Chopra - Gold (Javelin Throw)



22. 2024 Olympic Games, Paris

Manu Bhaker - Bronze (Shooting)