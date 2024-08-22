News
Aman Sehrawat Meets His Favourite Actor!

Aman Sehrawat Meets His Favourite Actor!

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 22, 2024 18:47 IST
IMAGE: Actor Dilip Joshi's special Fafda-Jalebi treat for Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat. Photographs: Aman Sehrawat/Instagram

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, received a yummy surprise when his favorite actor Dilip Joshi -- known for his role as Jethalal in the popular television series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah -- gifted him Fafda-Jalebi.

In a recent interview, Sehrawat revealed that he is a big fan of Joshi's character in the show and spends his free time watching episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

'Today, I was very happy to meet Jethalal (Dilip Joshi). Watching him in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always brought me laughter and joy. Thank you so much for meeting me,' Sehrawat posted on Instagram.

'Celebrating Aman Sehrawat's bronze medal win with the best way I know -- the Jalebi-Fafda way!' exclaimed Joshi.

Aman Sehrawat, 21, is the youngest Indian to win an Olympic medal, winning the men's 57kg Freestyle bronze medal with a commanding victory over Darian Toi Cruz.

 
REDIFF SPORTS
