Cooking gas to become expensive by Rs 50 per cylinder

Cooking gas or Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) price has been raised by Rs 50 per cylinder by distribution companies, Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday.

IMAGE: A man carries LPG cylinders on his vehicle. Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The gas price has been increased for both Ujwalla and general category customers, the minister stated.

The price of 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will increase from Rs 803 to Rs 853 for general users and from Rs 503 to Rs 553 per 14.2 kg cylinder for users under the Ujwalla scheme.

The government also hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre each but there will be no change in retail prices as the increase will be adjusted against the price cut that was warranted because of falling international oil prices.

The excise duty on petrol was hiked to Rs 13 per litre and that on diesel to Rs 10 a litre, an official order showed.

The increase in duties will 'come into force on the 8th day of April, 2025,' it said.

While any change in taxes are normally passed on to consumers, there will be no change in retail selling price of petrol and diesel as the excise hike will be set off against the reduction in retail prices that was warranted from fall in international oil prices.

International oil prices have slumped to their lowest since April 2021 as escalating trade tensions between the United States and China stoked fears of a recession that could cut oil demand.