Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'If Money Is Good, I Will Play The Role'

'If Money Is Good, I Will Play The Role'

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 22, 2024 14:58 IST
Photographs: Kind courtesy CEAT Cricket Rating Awards

Rahul Dravid had the audience in splits with his humorous reply at the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

When asked by host Mayanti Langer as to which actor Dravid would prefer to play the titular role if a biopic was made on his life, Dravid came up with a witty reply.

'If

the money is good enough, I will play the role,' the legendary batter said with a smile.

IMAGE: CEAT Managing Director Anant Goenka and Sunil Gavaskar present Rahul Dravid with the CEAT Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dravid recently concluded a successful tenure as India's head coach after guiding India to the T20 World Cup title.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
