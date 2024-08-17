6 Lessons From Vinesh's Olympic Journey

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight ahead of her 50 kg category gold medal bout. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics was a national tragedy that reverberated through the hearts of millions.

A champion on the cusp of history, her journey was abruptly halted, leaving India in stunned disbelief.

Neeraj Chopra, India's golden boy, eloquently articulated the nation's sentiment. He emphasised that while medals are celebrated, it is the athletes who strive for them who are the true heroes.

Vinesh's story, a testament to her unwavering determination, is a narrative far more enduring than any medal.

Abhinav Bindra, another sporting icon, aptly described Vinesh as a 'fighter -- on and off the mat'.

IMAGE: Vinesh posted the picture after her appeal for a silver medal was rejected.

Messages of support have flooded her Insta account, including this one by Vicky Antil Dusuec that says, 'Today our profile pic is your photo. Just imagine how big impact u have made on society.

'Jo kabhi ladkiyon ko wrestling dekhne bi nahi dete the aaj vo apni ladkiyon ko Vinesh Phogat jaisa wrestler banana chahte hai.

'You have brought a revolution in India. Bhagat Singh of modern era.' Photograph: Kind courtesy Vinesh Phogat/Instagram

India, often measured by its medal tally, must recognise the immense value of its athletes beyond mere statistics.

Vinesh Phogat is a symbol of hope, resilience and the unyielding pursuit of excellence. Her legacy is etched not just in the record books but in the heart of our nation, inspiring generations to dream big and strive for greatness.

The 29 year old's story is far from over. Her decision to retire and subsequent appeal for the silver medal -- which has been rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport -- demonstrates her fighting spirit.

The picture, which speaks a thousand words, has received extraordinary support.

It's a reminder that setbacks are not always the end of the road; they can also herald a new beginning.

Her journey, which has been fraught with struggle, offers profound life lessons.

1. The Unpredictability Of Life

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat was the first wrestler to ever defeat Japanese wrestler Yui Susaki in an international tournament.

This August 6 win took her to the semi-finals in Paris, which she won, before she was disqualified from the finals. Photograph: Kind courtesy WFI

Vinesh's disqualification was a shockwave that struck the heart of almost every Indian.

From celebrating her as the sole Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympic final to mourning with her with she found herself out of the competition and later, when she lost her appeal for the silver, the nation experienced a rollercoaster of emotions.

This unexpected turn of events underscores the unpredictable nature of life and sport.

Despite meticulous preparation, unforeseen circumstances can drastically alter the course of events.

It's a stark reminder that even the best laid plans can be derailed.

One, therefore, must always be ready for the unexpected and not be fazed by Life's challenges.

2. Grace Under Pressure

IMAGE: Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha meets with Vinesh Phogat at the polyclinic at the Olympic Games Village in Paris on August 7, the day she was disqualified from the Olympics.

The wrestler had tried various techniques to lose weight, including exercise, sauna, cutting her hair and drawing blood.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IOA/X

Despite this devastating setback, Vinesh displayed remarkable composure and grace. Her words -- 'It's part of the game' -- echoed the resilience that underlines a true champion.

While this unexpected turn of events stunned the Indian wrestling contingent, Vinesh's strength in the face of adversity was an inspiration to everyone.

Her ability to maintain composure under such challenging circumstances and handle such a high-pressure situation is a testament to her character.

It's a reminder that how we respond to adversity defines us more than the adversity itself.

3. Resilience Redefined

IMAGE: Vinesh celebrates her victory over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the Olympics wrestling women's 50kg Freestyle bout at the Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, on August 6.

Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Vinesh's journey to the pinnacle of Indian wrestling has been marked by extraordinary resilience.

Her career, which has become a testament to the human spirit, has been punctuated by setbacks that would have deterred many.

Imagine being told you're not good enough or that you'll never make it. Vinesh faced similar doubts but she chose to believe in herself.

The 2016 Rio Olympics presented a formidable challenge when a knee injury threatened to end her wrestling career. Yet, with unwavering determination, she not only recovered but also returned to the mat with renewed vigour, clinching the Asian Championship title in 2018.

Vinesh's story is a powerful reminder that setbacks are not stumbling blocks but stepping stones to greater achievements. Her ability to rise from adversity, time and again, is an inspiration to millions.

4. Don't Let Others Define You

IMAGE: A glimpse of the battle between the two wrestlers. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Amidst a barrage of criticism and doubt, including being labelled a khota sikka (worthless),' she refused to be defined by anyone's perceptions and chose to channel this barrage of negativity into a burning desire to prove her critics wrong.

Her unwavering dedication to wrestling is proof of how passion can fuel whatever you want to do. In Vinesh, it ignited a fire that propelled her to push boundaries and achieve extraordinary feats.

Vinesh's story inspires us to discover our passions, nurture them and let them be the driving force in our lives.

5. The Importance Of Mental Toughness



Photograph: ANI IMAGE: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat -- who was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2014 and the Padma Shri in 2022 -- and Bajrang Punia -- who was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2015 -- address the media about their protest against the alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by the then Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Wrestling is a gruelling battleground that demands both just physical prowess but also ironclad mental strength.

Vinesh has shown both in abundance. Her ability to perform under immense pressure and to stay composed in the face of adversity reflects her exceptional mental fortitude.

Her ability block distractions and focus on the present is crucial. It's about training the mind to be in the 'zone' where one is in a state of optimal performance.

Managing emotions, especially under pressure, is a skill Vinesh has honed.

Her ability to channel her anxiety into positive energy underlines her emotional intelligence.

These mental attributes, coupled with physical prowess, have made Vinesh a formidable force in the world of wrestling.

When life seems overwhelming, that's what we can learn from Vinesh -- to move forward one step at a time, one task at a time, concentrating on what need to done immediately and blocking out everything else.

6. A Symbol Of Change

IMAGE: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia and his wife Sangeeta during their protest against then Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, May 28, 2023. Photograph: PTI/Rediff Archives

From being a young girl dreaming of Olympic glory to becoming a beacon of hope for countless women, Vinesh's path has been marked by both triumphs and tribulations.

Her determination to expose the sexual harassment within the Wrestling Federation of India while simultaneously excelling in her sport is unparalleled.

Bajrang Punia's poignant words, 'This girl was kicked and crushed in her own country,' encapsulate the nation's outrage and admiration for Vinesh's courage.

Her fight against systemic oppression has sparked a much needed conversation about the safety and dignity of female athletes.

We need, like Vinesh, to find the courage within ourselves to raise our voice against injustice -- whether it targets ourselves or others.

Vinesh's story is a reminder that true champions are not just defined by their medals but by their character and their impact on society.

She has not only inspired a generation of athletes but has also ignited a movement for change. Her legacy extends far beyond the wrestling mat, making her a true icon of Indian sports.