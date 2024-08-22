Meet England's 12th Man: Harry Singh!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lancashire Cricket/X

Harry Singh, former Indian cricketer R P Singh Senior's son, is part of the England cricket team for the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford.

Selected as the 12th man, Harry's early appearance in the match was a testament to his talent and the trust placed in him by the England coaching staff.

His father, RP Singh Senior, was a left-arm fast bowler who represented India in two One-day Internationals against Australia in 1986. He played 59 first-class matches and took 150 wickets.

IMAGE: Harry Singh, Charlie Barnard and Kesh Fonseka from Lancashire are the 12th men for England's first Test against Sri Lanka. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Lancashire Cricket/X

In the late 1990s, Singh Sr relocated to England, where he began working with the Lancashire county cricket club and the England and Wales Cricket Board, nurturing young talent.

Following in his father's footsteps, Harry began playing cricket at age four. His talent and dedication were quickly recognised, leading to his selection for Lancashire's pathway system at eight years old.

At 15, he joined the prestigious Lancs Academy and in 2023 made his List A debut for Lancashire in the One-Day Cup.

A year earlier, in 2022, he was a member of England's U-19 team during the home series against Sri Lanka.

From 12th Man to being part of Captain Ben Stokes and Coach Brendan McCullum's plans for the Ashes series is hopefully a transition Harry Singh will make soon.